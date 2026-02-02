Aptorum Group Announces A Collaboration Between Diamir Biosciences And Instant Nanobiosensors (INB) To Validate INB's Automated APOE Testing Platform For Alzheimer's Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY; NEW HAVEN, CT; PRINCETON, NJ, and TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) ("Aptorum Group” or“Aptorum”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs, DiamiR Biosciences Corp. (“DiamiR”), a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, and Instant NanoBiosensors Co., Ltd. (“INB”), a developer of cutting-edge biosensor platforms designed to improve biomedical research and diagnostic processes through simple, reliable, and affordable detection solutions, today announced a collaboration between DiamiR and INB to validate INB's automated APOE testing platform for clinical use in DiamiR's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory.

The apolipoprotein E (APOE) gene is the strongest known genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Individuals who carry one or two copies of the APOE ε4 allele have an increased likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease and may experience earlier symptom onset compared to non-carriers. APOE genetic testing is emerging as a crucial tool in the clinical management of Alzheimer's disease, providing valuable insights into patient risk, prognosis, and treatment decision-making when used in appropriate clinical settings.

DiamiR will compare INB's automated G8 Genotyping Analyzer for APOE testing with its New York State approved APOE test. The project will evaluate INB's platform performance and its suitability as a potential clinical solution for Alzheimer's disease testing within DiamiR's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory.

According to Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of DiamiR,“We are excited to collaborate with the INB team with the goal to introduce an automated testing solution for Alzheimer's disease risk assessment into clinical practice. We expect that this collaboration will increase our testing capabilities and laboratory throughput.”

Tony Chung, Chairman of Instant NanoBiosensors, stated,“We view DiamiR Biosciences as a highly respected reference laboratory. We believe that completing this validation and implementing the service together will strengthen confidence in the INB platform, expand DiamiR's validated service offerings, and establish a strong foundation for future collaboration and additional applications beyond APOE testing.”

The financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About APOE Testing

APOE testing identifies genetic variants associated with risk for Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions. The APOE gene exists in three common variants (ε2, ε3, and ε4), with the APOE ε4 allele being the strongest known genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Individuals carrying one copy of APOE ε4 have approximately 2-4 times higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, while those with two copies have 8-12 times higher risk compared to non-carriers. About 15% to 25% of the population has at least one copy of the APOE ε4 allele, and 2% to 5% of people carry two copies. APOE testing is often used in conjunction with other diagnostic and biomarker assessments to provide a more comprehensive picture of a patient's neurological health, and the FDA encourages APOE ε4 testing before starting treatment with anti-amyloid medications (.

About DiamiR

DiamiR Biosciences is a private molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive tests offered through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory for early detection and monitoring of brain health conditions and other diseases in clinical trials and clinical practice settings. DiamiR's proprietary platform technology, protected by over 50 issued patents worldwide, is based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched, including brain-enriched and inflammation-associated, microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. In addition, DiamiR offers protein and genetic biomarker analyses. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at and connect with DiamiR on LinkedIn.

Merger between Aptorum Group and DiamiR Biosciences

As was previously announced on July 16, 2025, Aptorum Group and DiamiR entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock merger transaction. As a result of this transaction, which remains subject to stockholder approval of both companies and customary closing conditions, DiamiR will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group upon consummation of the merger. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2026.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

About Insant NanoBiosensors

Instant NanoBiosensors Group (INB) is an award-winning global biotechnology innovator developing advanced biosensor platforms and integrated molecular solutions to improve biomedical research and diagnostic workflows through simple, reliable, and cost-effective technologies. By integrating proteomic and genomic innovation, INB aims to redefine how laboratories deploy next-generation research and diagnostic solutions, contributing to a more efficient, scalable, and intelligent healthcare ecosystem.

In Proteomics, INB's patented FOPPRTM (Fiber Optic Particle Plasmon Resonance) technology and FONLISATM platform enable high-precision PTM-specific antibody characterization and selection and support therapeutic antibody and biologic drug development. FONLISATM also offers an ultra-sensitive, benchtop solution for blood-based biomarker detection, including NfL and p-Tau217 for Alzheimer's disease, using a small blood volume and delivering results within 30 minutes.

In Genomics, INB provides scalable, automated solutions through the INVISION INLab NGS Solution and the DimerOFFTM multiplex panel, integrating hardware, reagents, and software to streamline NGS workflows for research and clinical laboratories. These solutions support applications such as AML mutation profiling, breast cancer, and other oncology panels, reducing sample-to-library preparation time from approximately 36 hours to around 6 hours.

For more information, please visit the company's website at

and connect with Instant NanoBiosensors / INVISION on LinkedIn.

