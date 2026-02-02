Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

The Company recorded net income of $4.4 million, or $0.79 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.73 per share, for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.45 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $15.8 million, or $2.84 per share, compared to net income of $7.4 million, or $1.34 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 earnings represented an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.34% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 16.60%, compared to 0.82% and 11.23%, respectively, for the same period last year. Excluding nonrecurring merger-related expenses of $923 thousand relating to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank, net income would have been $3.2 million, or $0.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This would represent an annualized ROAA and ROAE of 1.06% and 14.54%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.39% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated,“We are very pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2025. Adjusted net income increased by $6.4 million, or 67.80%, in the year-over-year comparison when adjusted for nonrecurring, merger-related costs in 2024. Earnings for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 increased to $2.84 per share compared to $2.50 per share for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2025 as merger related costs in the fourth quarter of 2024 no longer impacted the calculation. Solid balance sheet growth was also a mark of 2025 with total assets increasing at a rate of 6%, while loans and deposits both increased by more than 7% during the year. It is worth noting that the increase in total assets came despite a reduction in borrowings of over $29.2 million.”

Edwards continued,“Our net interest margin increased from 4.27% in the third quarter of 2025 to 4.39% in the fourth quarter. The aforementioned reduction in borrowings came as we grew our noninterest-bearing deposit accounts by $33.1 million, or 9.79%. This increase in low-cost deposits was accretive to margins throughout the year. Dividends were increased to $0.52 per share in 2025, representing an increase of 13.04%, when compared to the dividends of $0.46 per share paid in 2024.”

Edwards concluded,“As we look to build on the success of 2025, our team will continue to focus on our long-term strategy of growing the Skyline franchise and creating shareholder value with an emphasis on relationship-banking and positioning ourselves as the bank of choice throughout our market area. I believe we remain well positioned for growth and success in the future and know that our employees will continue to deliver on our brand promise of being“Always our Best” for our customers each and every day.”

In connection with the acquisition of JCB, effective September 1, 2024, the Company acquired $154.1 million in assets at fair value, including $87.2 million in loans. The Company also assumed $133.8 million of liabilities at fair value, including $125.3 million of total deposits with a core deposit intangible asset recorded of $3.4 million, and goodwill of $4.6 million.

Net income was $4.4 million, or $0.79 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.45 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

NIM was 4.39% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.27% in the third quarter of 2025, and 4.10% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total assets increased $75.7 million, or 6.22%, to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2025 from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024.

Net loans were $1.05 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $73.1 million, or 7.49%, when compared to $976.4 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $1.18 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $86.0 million, or 7.87%, from $1.09 billion at December 31, 2024. Book value increased from $15.69 per share at December 31, 2024 to $19.00 per share at December 31, 2025.



Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million, compared to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest income was $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $1.7 million in comparison to the $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income on loans increased in the quarterly comparison by $1.6 million, primarily due to organic loan growth. Management anticipates that this loan growth will continue to have a positive impact on both earning assets and loan yields. Interest expense on deposits increased by $58 thousand in the quarterly comparison, primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits. Management anticipates that interest expense on deposits could increase in the near term as competitive pressures for deposits continues throughout the Bank's footprint. Interest on borrowings decreased by $122 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2025 due to a decrease in borrowings of $26.5 million during the quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest income after provision for credit losses was $49.5 million compared to $38.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Interest income increased by $12.2 million, primarily due to an increase of $12.2 million in interest income on loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year. As previously discussed, this is a reflection of the increased competitive pressures for deposits in addition to the $52.9 million increase in interest-bearing deposits during 2025. Interest on borrowings decreased by $193 thousand in the year-over-year comparison.

Fourth quarter 2025 and 2024 noninterest income was comparable at $2.1 million. The increase of $72 thousand in the quarter over quarter comparison was primarily due to an increase in service charges and fees of $94 thousand offset by a decrease of $29 thousand in the cash value of life insurance.

For the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, noninterest income was $7.8 million and $7.3 million, respectively. Included in noninterest income for the year 2025 was $60 thousand from life insurance contracts. Included in noninterest income for the year 2024 was $221 thousand from life insurance contracts and a net realized security loss of $141 thousand. The net security loss resulted from the recognition of unamortized premiums on a called bond. Excluding these items, noninterest income increased by $520 thousand in the year-over-year comparison, primarily because of an increase in service charges and fees of $526 thousand.

Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.6 million compared with $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $665 thousand or 6.46%. Salary and benefits increased by $532 thousand in the quarterly comparison due to routine personnel additions and salary adjustments, as well as increased benefit costs. Merger related expenses related to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank were $923 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, total noninterest expenses increased by $1.0 million compared to the same period in 2024. Salary and benefit cost increased by $1.7 million due to the increase in employees resulting from the JCB acquisition combined with routine increases year-over-year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $231 thousand, and data processing increased by $464 thousand in the year-over-year comparison. FDIC assessments increased by $243 thousand and the core deposit intangible amortization increased by $290 thousand. Merger related expenses related to the acquisition of Johnson County Bank were $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net income before taxes increased by $2.5 million in the quarterly comparison, causing an increase in income tax expense of $598 thousand. In the year-over-year comparison, net income before taxes increased by $10.7 million, resulting in an increase in income tax expense of $2.3 million.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025 by $13.2 million, or 1.01%, to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2025 from $1.31 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased by $75.7 million, or 6.22%, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. The change in total assets during the quarter can be primarily attributed to the loan growth of $21.8 million and deposit growth of $8.0 million and a decrease in borrowings of $26.5 million.

Total loans increased during the fourth quarter by $21.8 million, or 2.10%, to $1.06 billion at December 31, 2025 from $1.04 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased by $73.7 million, or 7.49%, compared to $984.5 million at December 31, 2024. Core loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2025 was at an annualized rate of 8.39%.

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.45% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2024. The increase in the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was primarily related to one loan relationship going into nonaccrual status during the quarter. Based on discounted appraisal values, management does not expect any credit losses on the relationship at this time. The allowance for credit losses remained comparable at approximately 0.82% of total loans as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Investment securities decreased by $397 thousand during the fourth quarter to $114.1 million at December 31, 2025 from $114.5 million at September 30, 2025, and decreased by $4.2 million from $118.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025 was the result of $1.7 million in paydowns and maturities, and a decrease in unrealized losses of $1.3 million due to the changes in interest rates during the quarter.

Total deposits increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 by $8.0 million, or 0.68%, to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2025 from $1.17 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased $86.0 million, or 7.87%, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $7.1 million and interest-bearing deposits increased by $901 thousand during the quarter. Lower cost interest-bearing deposits increased by $14.9 million during the quarter offset by a decrease in higher cost time deposits of $14.0 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $5.8 million, or 5.68%, to $107.7 million at December 31, 2025, from $101.9 million three months earlier, and increased $19.0 million, or 21.42%, from $88.7 million at December 31, 2024. The change during the quarter was due to earnings of $4.4 million and $1.1 million in other comprehensive income. Book value increased from $15.69 per share at December 31, 2024 to $19.00 per share at December 31, 2025.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. These include statements as to expectations regarding future financial performance and any other statements regarding future results or expectations. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," or "project" or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of our plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain and subject to a number of risks. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates; general economic and financial market conditions; the effect of changes in banking, tax and other laws and regulations and interpretations or guidance thereunder; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the economic impact of duties, tariffs or other barriers or restrictions on trade, and any retaliatory counter measures, and the volatility and uncertainty arising therefrom; the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; the Company's capital and liquidity; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; the implementation of new technologies; the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and other factors identified in Item 1A,“Risk Factors,” in the Company's Annual Report on 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

