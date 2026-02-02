Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands except share amounts)
| 2025
| 2025
| 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,724
|$
|24,260
|$
|17,889
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|3,125
|32,042
|1,562
|Federal funds sold
|343
|240
|-
|Investment securities available for sale
|114,096
|114,493
|118,287
|Restricted equity securities
|3,474
|4,662
|4,034
|Loans
|1,058,198
|1,036,439
|984,459
|Allowance for credit losses
|(8,666
|)
|(8,547
|)
|(8,027
|)
|Net loans
|1,049,532
|1,027,892
|976,432
|Cash value of life insurance
|27,169
|27,013
|26,743
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|140
|Properties and equipment, net
|40,760
|40,906
|34,663
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,541
|4,135
|4,013
|Core deposit intangible
|3,043
|3,217
|3,815
|Goodwill
|7,900
|7,900
|7,900
|Deferred tax assets, net
|3,696
|4,146
|5,593
|Other assets
|15,900
|15,621
|16,528
|Total assets
|$
|1,293,303
|$
|1,306,527
|$
|1,217,599
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|371,001
|$
|363,910
|$
|337,918
|Interest-bearing
|807,164
|806,263
|754,285
|Total deposits
|1,178,165
|1,170,173
|1,092,203
|Borrowings
|-
|26,500
|29,254
|Accrued interest payable
|531
|644
|950
|Other liabilities
|6,943
|7,330
|6,524
|Total liabilities
|1,185,639
|1,204,647
|1,128,931
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock and surplus
|33,984
|33,658
|33,507
|Retained earnings
|86,617
|82,225
|73,714
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,937
|)
|(14,003
|)
|(18,553
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|107,664
|101,880
|88,668
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,293,303
|$
|1,306,527
|$
|1,217,599
|Book value per share
|$
|19.00
|$
|18.03
|$
|15.69
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|17.07
|$
|16.06
|$
|13.62
|Asset Quality Indicators
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.37
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.22
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.45
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.26
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|0.82
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.82
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|180.17
|%
|381.39
|%
|313.19
|%
(1) Tangible book value is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding, that the Company believes is a meaningful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
Skyline Bankshares, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands except share amounts)
| 2025
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Interest income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|16,151
|$
|15,925
|$
|14,541
|$
|62,164
|$
|49,974
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|232
|262
|92
|667
|390
|Federal funds sold
|4
|7
|4
|18
|37
|Interest on securities
|630
|638
|692
|2,603
|2,871
|Dividends
|110
|42
|109
|297
|264
|17,127
|16,874
|15,438
|65,749
|53,536
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|3,659
|3,695
|3,601
|14,130
|12,650
|Interest on borrowings
|146
|288
|268
|1,223
|1,416
|3,805
|3,983
|3,869
|15,353
|14,066
|Net interest income
|13,322
|12,891
|11,569
|50,396
|39,470
|Provision for credit losses
|217
|189
|214
|868
|1,116
|Net interest income after
|provision for credit losses
|13,105
|12,702
|11,355
|49,528
|38,354
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|665
|651
|624
|2,506
|2,317
|Other service charges and fees
|1,199
|1,050
|1,146
|4,181
|3,844
|Net realized losses on securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(141
|)
|Mortgage origination fees
|69
|52
|68
|238
|277
|Increase in cash value of life insurance
|156
|184
|185
|694
|643
|Life insurance income
|-
|-
|-
|60
|221
|Other income
|48
|24
|42
|106
|124
|2,137
|1,961
|2,065
|7,785
|7,285
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,108
|4,987
|4,576
|19,445
|17,770
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,518
|1,465
|1,445
|5,867
|5,636
|Data processing expense
|898
|864
|940
|3,483
|3,019
|FDIC Assessments
|238
|241
|279
|963
|720
|Advertising
|273
|304
|252
|1,071
|965
|Bank franchise tax
|124
|132
|136
|520
|466
|Director fees
|102
|103
|148
|400
|326
|Professional fees
|230
|304
|276
|1,084
|856
|Telephone expense
|118
|115
|120
|475
|473
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|174
|178
|216
|772
|482
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|-
|923
|-
|2,423
|Other expense
|850
|872
|987
|3,201
|3,145
|9,633
|9,565
|10,298
|37,281
|36,281
|Net income before income taxes
|5,609
|5,098
|3,122
|20,032
|9,358
|Income tax expense
|1,217
|1,022
|619
|4,190
|1,933
|Net income
|$
|4,392
|$
|4,076
|$
|2,503
|$
|15,842
|$
|7,425
|Net income per share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.45
|$
|2.84
|$
|1.34
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|5,588,188
|5,584,704
|5,557,156
|5,585,582
|5,557,210
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.46
Skyline Bankshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and understanding the Company's financial condition, capital position and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this document includes tangible book value per share, and the following items adjusted for merger related expenses: net income, return on average assets, return on average equity, and net income per share. For periods that are shorter than twelve months, the Company annualizes net income for the return on average assets and the return on average equity. The following tables present calculations underlying non-GAAP financial measures.
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands except share amounts)
| 2025
| 2025
| 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Tangible Common Equity
|Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|107,664
|$
|101,880
|$
|88,668
|Less: Goodwill
|(7,900
|)
|(7,900
|)
|(7,900
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(3,043
|)
|(3,217
|)
|(3,815
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|96,721
|$
|90,763
|$
|76,953
|Common stock shares outstanding
|5,666,204
|5,651,704
|5,651,704
|Book value per share (GAAP)
|$
|19.00
|$
|18.03
|$
|15.69
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|17.07
|$
|16.06
|$
|13.62
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands except share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Adjusted Net Income
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|4,392
|$
|4,076
|$
|2,503
|$
|15,842
|$
|7,425
|Add:
|Merger related expenses
|-
|-
|923
|-
|2,423
|Tax effect of merger related expenses
|-
|-
|(184
|)
|-
|(407
|)
|Total adjustments
|-
|-
|739
|-
|2,016
|Adjusted net income
|$
|4,392
|$
|4,076
|$
|3,242
|$
|15,842
|$
|9,441
|Adjusted net income, annualized
|for ratio calculation (non-GAAP)
|$
|17,424
|$
|16,171
|$
|12,898
|$
|15,842
|$
|9,441
|Net income, annualized
|for ratio calculation
|$
|17,424
|$
|16,171
|$
|9,958
|$
|15,842
|$
|7,425
|Average total assets
|$
|1,303,483
|$
|1,293,025
|$
|1,213,167
|$
|1,273,515
|$
|1,109,465
|Average total equity
|$
|104,936
|$
|100,252
|$
|88,684
|$
|98,012
|$
|85,460
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|5,588,188
|5,584,704
|5,557,156
|5,585,582
|5,557,210
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|1.34
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.67
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.34
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.85
|%
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|16.60
|%
|16.13
|%
|11.23
|%
|16.16
|%
|8.69
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|16.60
|%
|16.13
|%
|14.54
|%
|16.16
|%
|11.05
|%
|Net income per share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.45
|$
|2.84
|$
|1.34
|Adjusted net income per share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.84
|$
|1.70
For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment