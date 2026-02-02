MIMEDX Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary Of EPIFIX® And AMNIOFIX®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's Most Studied Placental Allografts Appear in Nearly 100 Clinical and Scientific Publications

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced the 15th anniversary of EPIFIX and AMNIOFIX, the Company's placental allografts used in wound care and surgical recovery settings.

“We are thrilled to mark the 15th anniversary of our flagship Wound and Surgical products, EPIFIX and AMNIOFIX, which have been instrumental to our pioneering innovation in the space,” stated Randall Spencer, MIMEDX Vice President, Clinical Innovation.“Over the years, MIMEDX has changed the paradigm of wound care treatment and surgical recovery. The Company's products have become the placental allografts of choice across many specialties, including in over a dozen surgical fields, for their vast utility, handling characteristics, and robust peer-reviewed data. Together, EPIFIX and AMNIOFIX have been studied in almost 100 clinical and scientific publications which include seven randomized controlled trials, achieving recognition as the industry's most studied placental allografts. We are grateful to all our dedicated employees who have made it possible for us to reach this milestone.”

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With over a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

