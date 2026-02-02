Fintechvendors (FVC) Expands With Launch Of 'FVC News Center' Newsletter And 'FVC News Minute' Video Series
To meet the growing demand for short-form, mobile-first content, the company has simultaneously debuted the FVC News Minute. This YouTube Shorts series provides a review of the week's major headlines in a fast-paced format."These two new products are absolutely FREE and align with our laser focus on providing easy to use solutions to enable the future success of financial institutions,” said Peter Jeye, Founder of
Everyone can subscribe to the FVC News Center at Contact FVC | Fintech Vendors. The FVC News Minute can be viewed weekly on the YouTube channel,.
About is a free, comprehensive, and easy-to-use directory of over 4,500 financial technology and service providers. Each vendor is carefully curated and categorized to support productive searches. Built with financial services professionals in mind-including banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, investment firms, lenders, fintechs, and consultants-the platform features over 270 system categories developed from a financial services perspective.
