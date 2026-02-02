Lindy Brings Complete AV/ IT Connectivity Ecosystem And Proven Expertise To US Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Professional integrators and installers will benefit from Lindy's history of performance, reliability, and innovation

CHICAGO and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lindy, a global specialist in AV and IT connectivity, today announced the company has set up operations in the United States to bring their complete connectivity ecosystem – from cabling and conversion to extension, distribution, power, and control – to the North American AV market. Lauded for award-winning performance, reliability, and innovation across a broad product catalog, Lindy combines a storied history of global experience with pro-level AV/IT expertise. By providing practical, dependable, installation-focused solutions, Lindy will help U.S. integrators, installers, and consultants address diverse connectivity needs and interoperability demands to elevate customer outcomes. To learn more about how Lindy serves as the backbone of modern AV installations, visit the Lindy booth ( 2S300 ) this week at ISE Barcelona, the premier global event for professional AV and systems integration, or visit lindy-usa.

Modern AV Installations Require Proven Dependability and Reliability

As customers look to rapidly modernize AV environments, many are realizing they cannot rely upon inexpensive commodity products to support professional-grade AV/IT infrastructure. Access to high-quality, reliable, in stock solutions that can scale and support evolving technical requirements is paramount as integrators and consultants work to deliver high-resolution digital signage, hybrid workspaces, and legacy-to-modern conversion projects.

Lindy's complete, professional-grade AV/IT connectivity ecosystem is specifically designed for systems integrators and installers. Developed to address the market need for reliable long-distance solutions, Lindy can provide U.S. customers with a complete end-to-end offering, serving a critical role as a reliable connectivity supplier in the face of an increasingly dynamic AV environment.

“Great AV experiences depend on the quality and integrity of the underlying signal infrastructure. Lindy has long built dependable, scalable solutions that view reliability and performance as a nonnegotiable and we'll continue to deliver on that promise as we service the U.S. market,” said Peter Lindenberg, Managing Director of Lindy Group (DE).

Lindy's Full-Stack of Connectivity Solutions Elevate Customer Outcomes

Featuring dependable, scalable solutions that can adapt to real-world installation needs, including legacy integration, long-distance transmission, and custom requirements, Lindy offers flexibility and future-ready connectivity that fits modern AV/IT environments. Built on a strict, multi-stage quality control process to ensure reliable performance in professional environments, all Lindy products meet exacting specifications and are underpinned by pre-and post-sales support to ensure customers get the right solutions and the best possible experience. From corporate offices to higher education institutions and public services, digital signage to broadcast and control-room environments, Lindy's connectivity technologies are designed to deliver reliable installations.

Unlike many providers who offer only cables, or only converters or adapters, Lindy delivers a full stack of solutions including cables, converters/adapters, extenders, switchers/splitters, and hybrid AV/IT solutions. The company is also known for its ability to support complex and long-distance installations with fiber-optic, high-bandwidth cables, and long-reach extenders. During ISE, attendees can see that capability up close through the USB Type C Fiber Optic Hybrid cable product which delivers higher speeds and provides extended reach over 10 meters or 30+ feet.

In addition, at the booth Lindy will showcase capabilities for:



Digital signage – featuring seamless switching with videowall and multiview features powered by the latest matrix technology

Collaboration – highlighting the versatility of USB-C, showing how AV and USB can travel together to enable intuitive BYOD setups

Control and diagnostics – showcasing automated power systems, robust signal routing managed by Lindy's new control system, and professional-grade analysis tools that simplify commissioning and long-term maintenance Meeting rooms – demonstrating how tidy USB-C docking and thoughtful under-table integration can transform everyday workspaces into efficient, future-ready environments

Underpinning each of these innovations is Lindy's ongoing commitment to customer support and training. The company's global training platform, The Lindy Academy was custom built to help partners and the industry at large enhance product understanding, improve installation skills, and prepare for upcoming certification opportunities. Featuring short, structured modules delivered on-demand and at no cost, the training provides actionable knowledge and real-world skills professionals need to stay current and competitive on the job.

“Our company has long been committed to providing practical, dependable, installation-focused solutions that address real-world challenges for professional AV projects,” commented Darren Casey, Managing Director of Lindy Group (UK).“As a full-stack signal partner capable of supporting everything from complex digital signage networks to high-performance meeting and collaboration spaces, we can empower integrators in the U.S. and across the globe with the high-quality services and capabilities they need to elevate customer outcomes.”

“Whether you specialize in signage, enterprise collaboration, entertainment systems, or control environments, Lindy's connectivity technologies are designed to be the silent force driving your most reliable installations,” noted business development leader and industry veteran Rick Thompson of Lindy USA.

To learn more, visit booth 2S300 or.



About Lindy

With more than 90 years of technical expertise, Lindy is a global provider of professional AV and IT connectivity solutions. Recognized internationally for reliable performance, robust engineering, and a comprehensive product ecosystem that supports both simple connectivity needs and complex AV/IT infrastructure projects, Lindy operates a dedicated presence in the U.S. market. From corporate offices to higher education institutions and public services, digital signage to broadcast and control-room environments, Lindy enables integrators, installers, and consultants to address diverse connectivity needs, manage interoperability demands, and elevate customer outcomes. To learn more, visit.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

