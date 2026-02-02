Madrigal Pharmaceuticals To Release Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results And Host Webcast On February 19, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Following the announcement, Madrigal's management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial and operating results.

The live webcast may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

The webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit .

