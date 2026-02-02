Struggling With Savings? Try This Money Plant Remedy

Money plant attracts money: It's believed this plant not only keeps the home's atmosphere clean but also reduces the effects of negative energies. So, let's find out the benefits of a money plant...

Plants on the balcony or in the garden not only beautify your home but also create a fresh, peaceful atmosphere. According to Vastu, certain plants boost positive energy and invite prosperity.

According to Vastu beliefs, a green, healthy money plant is said to increase happiness, peace, and financial prosperity at home. If the plant dries up, it's a sign of negative energy.

According to Vastu, adding a little milk to the money plant's soil is auspicious. It's believed this helps the plant grow well, improves financial balance, and reduces debt.

Vastu suggests adding a little sugar to the soil to speed up the money plant's growth. This remedy is said to protect from financial losses and reduce the ill effects of Rahu.

According to Vastu, tying a red thread around the money plant or its pot is auspicious. It's believed to strengthen the plant's positive energy and ensure a steady income flow.

Vastu Shastra says placing a small white stone around the money plant increases the flow of positive energy in the home. This boosts peace and financial prosperity.

According to Vastu Shastra, placing a money plant in the north or east direction of the house is very auspicious. These directions are believed to be favorable for wealth and growth.