Daylight Robbery In Bengaluru: Employee Assaulted, Rs 31 Lakh Cash Stolen Video Goes Viral

A shocking daylight robbery has come to light from Bengaluru, Karnataka, where a 24-year-old private company employee was assaulted and robbed of more than ₹31 lakh. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the Bannerghatta area and was captured on CCTV cameras. The video has since surfaced online, drawing public attention.

Bike-borne men attacked an employee of a private firm, 'Udaan', in broad daylight and escaped with Rs 31 lakh cash.@BannerghattaPS launch manhunt @bngdistpol twitter/zm84epqdXj

- Manju Shettar (@ManjuShettar) February 2, 2026

The victim has been identified as Kailas. He works for a private e-commerce company and had collected cash from several company branches earlier in the day.

Robbers chased victim on scooters

According to police and media reports, the robbery happened at around 4:20 pm on Sunday. Kailas was travelling on his scooter after collecting the cash when four men on two scooters began chasing him.

The attackers intercepted him on the road in Bannerghatta. They surrounded him and stopped his scooter, leaving him with no chance to escape.

Threatened with machete and assaulted

After stopping him, the accused threatened Kailas with a machete. They then assaulted him in broad daylight. The attackers took away the cash amounting to over ₹31 lakh and fled from the spot.

The robbers also escaped with Kailas's scooter. However, police said the scooter was later found abandoned about one kilometre away. The cash, which was kept on the bike, was missing.

CCTV footage helps police investigation

The entire incident was recorded by nearby CCTV cameras. The footage clearly shows the attackers stopping the victim and fleeing after the robbery. After the video went viral on social media, the Bannerghatta police took immediate notice of the case.

A detailed investigation has been launched. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby roads and junctions to identify the accused. Multiple teams have been formed to track down the scooter-borne robbers.

No arrests yet, police continue search

As of now, no arrests have been made. Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the suspects and recover the stolen money. They are also checking whether the accused were following the victim from earlier in the day.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety, especially for employees carrying large amounts of cash during the day.