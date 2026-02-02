President Trump Plans $12 Billion Critical Minerals Reserve To Cut Reliance On China: Report

President Donald Trump's administration is said to unveil a $12 billion minerals stockpile, combining private sector contributions with a substantial government loan.

According to a Bloomberg report, the initiative will create a centralized reserve of essential metals and minerals, including rare earths, to help shield companies from volatile global markets influenced by China.

Purpose And Structure

The reserve dubbed Project Vault will include roughly $1.67 billion from private investors with a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export‐Import Bank to buy and store minerals essential to sectors like automotive, aerospace, and electronics, cited the report.

