Iran President Orders Resumption Of Talks With US

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran's president has directed officials to reopen negotiations with Washington over Tehran's nuclear program, signaling a potential diplomatic thaw after months of escalating military threats and regional tension.

“President Pezeshkian has ordered the opening of talks with the United States,” Iran's Fars news agency reported Monday, citing an unnamed government source. The outlet said discussions would focus on the nuclear issue but did not specify when negotiations might begin. The report was later carried by Press TV, Iran's international English-language broadcaster.

The timing and location of the talks remain unclear.

Iranian officials said Tehran was finalising a framework for negotiations, with messages being exchanged between the two countries through regional intermediaries. A foreign ministry spokesman said multiple elements of the diplomatic process had already been addressed.

“Several points have been addressed, and we are examining and finalising the details of each stage of the diplomatic process, which we hope to conclude in the coming days,” he said, without elaborating on the substance of the discussions.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck an optimistic tone on Sunday, saying he was“confident that we can achieve a deal” with Washington, despite deep mistrust between the two sides.