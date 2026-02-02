J&K Economy Witnessing Strong Growth Momentum: LG Sinha

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has demonstrated encouraging momentum in recent years, with the Union Territory recording an annual nominal growth rate of around 11 per cent in 2024-25.

He said that the growth reflects positive outcomes of sustained policy reforms, enhanced infrastructure development and proactive investment facilitation.

“The economy of J&K has demonstrated encouraging momentum in recent years. The Union Territory recorded an annual nominal growth rate of around 11 per cent (2024-25), reflecting the positive outcomes of sustained policy reforms, enhanced infrastructure development, and proactive investment facilitation,” Sinha said while addressing members of Legislative Assembly here at the start of the budget session.

Sinha said the government remains committed to consolidating this growth trajectory through strengthened fiscal discipline and creating diversified and sustainable employment opportunities, with particular emphasis on youth and women.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Union Territories in the country, with GST revenue collections increasing from Rs 8,064 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 8,586 crore in 2024-25.

He added that tariff from electric power witnessed a substantial increase of 16 per cent during 2024-25. Highlighting financial assistance, Sinha said the Special Assistance to States for Capital Infusion (SASCI), which provides interest-free loans for capital investments, has been extended to J&K from the current financial year.

He said Rs 1,431 crore has been sanctioned under SASCI for 222 projects, along with Rs 210 crore as matching share for 12 centrally-sponsored schemes.

“The first instalment of Rs 1,083 crore, accounting for 66 per cent of the sanctioned amount, has already been received,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that digital governance has seen significant progress, with the Union Territory recording 82 crore e-transactions during the previous year, averaging over 22 lakh transactions per day.

He said 128 services have been integrated with DigiLocker, while complete Aadhaar seeding of welfare beneficiaries has enabled seamless Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

He said that around Rs 9,000 crore has been credited directly to the accounts of 80 lakh beneficiaries through 77 DBT-based schemes during the current financial year.