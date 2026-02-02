MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Atacama Resources International (ACRL) Announces Revocation of the Cease Trade Order

February 02, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Atacama Resources International Inc.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) ("Atacama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") has revoked the Cease Trade Order ("CTO") previously issued against the Company, effective January 29, 2026.

The Cease Trade Order was originally issued by the ASC on July 27, 2018. With the revocation now in effect, the Company's common shares are no longer subject to regulatory trading restrictions arising from the CTO.

Significant Regulatory Milestone Achieved

The revocation of the CTO follows the Company's successful completion of all outstanding regulatory requirements to the satisfaction of the Alberta Securities Commission, including the filing of required continuous disclosure and the remediation of historical compliance matters.

During March 2023, the Company submitted an Application for Revocation of the Cease Trade Order to the ASC. Following a period of review, submissions, and engagement with the regulator, the ASC approved the application and revoked the CTO.

This development represents a material regulatory milestone for Atacama and removes a longstanding constraint that has limited market participation and liquidity.

"This is an important milestone for Atacama and its shareholders," said Thomas Moynihan, Chief Executive Officer of Atacama Resources International. "With the Cease Trade Order now revoked, the Company can move forward with a clean regulatory slate, re-engage with the capital markets, and focus entirely on advancing our portfolio of mineral assets and corporate initiatives."

Impact for Shareholders and the Market

As a result of the CTO revocation:



Shareholders are no longer subject to regulatory trading restrictions arising from the CTO

Market liquidity and price discovery are restored

Investors and strategic partners may participate freely in the Company's securities The Company is positioned to pursue financing, partnerships, and growth initiatives without regulatory constraints

Management believes the revocation of the CTO materially improves the Company's market visibility and its flexibility to execute on value-creating opportunities.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth

With regulatory matters now resolved, Atacama intends to focus on:



Advancing its gold and critical mineral portfolio

Evaluating strategic financing opportunities aligned with shareholder interests

Enhancing investor communications and transparency Executing corporate initiatives that were previously delayed during the CTO period

The Company believes that the resolution of the CTO provides a solid foundation for renewed operational momentum and long-term shareholder value creation.

Additional Information

Further information regarding the revocation of the Cease Trade Order is available on the Company's website at

About Atacama Resources International, Inc.

Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic mineral properties. The Company's objective is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible resource development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Atacama Resources International, Inc.

Greg Praver - Chief Operating Officer

... | 770-733-3017 | acrlintl







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Atacama Resources International Inc.