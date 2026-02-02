MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dixie Gold Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) (" Dixie Gold " or the " Corporation" or the "Issuer") provides a corporate update to certain activity by the Issuer (the "Disclosable Event") related to claim staking. Issuer activity underlying the Disclosable Event was in response to announcements by TSX/ASX-listed FireFly Metals Ltd and ASX-listed Bellavista Resources Ltd (see FireFly Metals Ltd news release, 'FireFly to unlock value from Pickle Crow Gold Project by sale for up to A$86.1M', dated February 1, 2026). In conjunction with the Disclosable Event, a total of 43 mining claims were applied for by Dixie Gold (the "Licenses"), with submission for the Licenses having been done directly through the Crown on a royalty-free basis (save those of the Crown).

The Licenses are publicly viewable within the Government of Ontario's online public registry (the Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS)) under Dixie Gold's name, and the Issuer provides this market update to ensure fair disclosure. The Licenses, if granted in their ordinary course by the Crown, may remain subject to certain surface notice requirements and consultative requirements.

The Issuer believes matters reported on herein provide it with exposure and optionality to developments in the region and highlight efforts by the Issuer's management to keep Dixie Gold rapidly attentive to opportunities of interest.

