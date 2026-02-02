Carpet Museum To Open Exhibition 'Silent Prayers: Cultural Heritage Preserved At Zira Juma Mosque'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On February 5, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will open the exhibition titled "Silent Prayers: Cultural Heritage Preserved at the Zira Juma Mosque", Azernews reports.

The project organized by the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijan National Assembly, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is aimed to promote national, spiritual, and cultural values, historical memory, and charity traditions.

The exhibition is dedicated to the samples of national heritage donated to the Zira Juma Mosque by different people in different periods. The exhibition will feature pile and flat-woven carpets, carpet products, artistic metalwork, clothing, embroidery samples,

Quran samples, and rare handwritten books. Most of these exhibits are more than 100 years old and were created by Azerbaijani masters.

These samples of historical and cultural heritage are not only a memory of the past; they are a proof of continuation of charity tradition in Azerbaijan.

Their preservation by the mosque is a striking example of high attention for national values and expression of social solidarity.

The exhibition "Silent Prayers: Cultural Heritage Preserved at the Zira Juma Mosque" will run until February 8.