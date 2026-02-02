Youth Capital To Host Concert With Special Guest Performances

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

To mark Azerbaijan Youth Day and celebrate Goranboy's designation as the Youth Capital, the city will host a spectacular concert event, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place in Goranboy on February 3 at 17:30 p.m. It is being organized as part of Youth Week by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Goranboy District Executive Authority.

The evening will feature performances by the beloved popular singer Sevda Yahyayeva and the star of the stage, Elchin Jafarov, promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Goranboy was officially designated as Azerbaijan's Youth Capital for 2026 by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The decision was made at the Ministry's board (collegium) meeting on December 16, 2024, where several regional titles for 2026 and beyond were assigned.

At that meeting, Goranboy was chosen specifically for the Youth Capital status, while Gazakh was named the Sports Capital for 2026, and Ismayilli was selected as Youth Capital for 2027.

The designation reflects the government's aim to promote youth development, engagement, and empowerment in different regions of the country, highlighting Goranboy as a focal point for youth activities and initiatives throughout this year.

The logo of the "Youth Capital" features the letter "G," symbolising both Goranboy and youth itself. At the top, a flame reflects the origin of the name Goranboy-gor (qor) meaning fire or land of fires, while conveying energy and dynamism.

The lower part incorporates a river and natural elements, representing the region's rich natural heritage and its commitment to sustainable development. Together, these elements form a youthful image within the "G" itself.

The mascot for 2026 embodies the water element, chosen to reflect the importance of rivers and water resources in Goranboy's natural, social, and cultural life.

Beyond symbolising life, purity, and sustainability, the water mascot represents the constantly renewing, dynamic energy of youth and their forward-looking drive toward the future.