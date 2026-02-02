Situation In Kupiansk And Surrounding Area Is Stable, Enemy Exerts More Pressure On Vovchansk, Says Tregubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Victor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Task Force, stated this on television.

"The Russian forces are positioned directly north of the city and to the east, near the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Oskil River. And now they are trying especially hard to put pressure on this bridgehead to reduce it and, ideally, capture it. But they have been doing this for months, and it [the bridgehead] is not even shrinking; on the contrary, the Russians are now being actively exterminated there. Therefore, the situation in the city itself and its surroundings, I would say, is stable and very positive in terms of eliminating the enemy," Tregubov noted.

He also believes that those Russians who infiltrated Kupiansk in small infantry groups are actually doomed.

“The group of Russians sitting in the city center is either scared or still hoping that they will somehow be rescued from there. But this means that the command is keeping them in delusion, because there is physically no chance of rescuing them from there,” Tregubov noted.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that the situation in this sector in Vovchansk is much more complicated.

"The city is completely devastated, with no infrastructure to serve as a barrier. The Russians have been advancing in this area for a long time, and the distance to the border is minimal. Unfortunately, they are applying pressure on Vovchansk, particularly on the outskirts where Ukrainian positions are stationed, as well as in Vilcha and Vovchanski Khutory. They are attempting to bypass and infiltrate these defenses. The situation in Vovchansk is, frankly, complicated," Tregubov said.

