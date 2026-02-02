Voloshyn: Russians Intensify Pressure In Huliaipole Sector, With 1,000 Combat Engagements In January

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Ukrinform.

"In January, there were more than 200 combat clashes in the south, amounting to nearly 1,350 enemy assaults. Of these, the number increased by 62%, particularly in the Huliaipole sector and in Huliaipole itself, reaching almost 1,000 combat clashes per month. Almost 50,000 rounds of ammunition were fired at our positions in January," Voloshyn said.

He referred to intelligence data that in January, the enemy transferred about 1,300 soldiers of the so-called special contingent, who are in fact prisoners and people with hepatitis C, to reinforce the assault units, most of which operate in the Huliaipole sector.

"In January, the enemy lost about 10,000 people during assaults in the south. Therefore, it transferred these prisoners and hepatitis patients to replenish its losses. In addition, they are transferring units from other sectors here-for example, two airborne regiments from Kherson, which will be used to maintain the high pace of assault operations in the Orikhiv sector. In other words, the enemy is using everything it has to attack here [in the south]," Voloshyn said.

As reported by Ukrinform, 179 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, February 1.

