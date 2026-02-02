Russian Troops Attack Two Districts Of Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Houses And Electrical Substation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Regina Kharchenko, press secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the enemy launched another attack on Zaporizhzhia. Two districts of the city were affected. Two high-rise buildings and six private houses were damaged: Windows were blown out, doors and roofs were destroyed,” she wrote.

Specialists have already covered the windows in all damaged houses. In the future, the municipal enterprise Zaporizhremservice will carry out work in response to residents' requests through the City Contact Center 15-80.

At the same time, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, said on television that one of the substations was damaged during the enemy attack in the morning. 260 people were left without electricity. He also recalled that as a result of yesterday's attacks, 15 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses were damaged in the city.

“As soon as the security situation allowed, our utility services began to eliminate the consequences of enemy strikes. Dozens of pieces of equipment are involved. Everyone is currently working to board up windows and doors as quickly as possible so that people can be at home,” Fedorov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have launched 844 strike on 35 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ten people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia, the Zaporizhzhia, and Polohy districts.

