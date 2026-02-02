Afghanistan Aims To Leverage Turkmenistan's Agricultural Experience
The statement was made by Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar during his meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov in Herat, Afghanistan.
“Turkmenistan has made progress in the agricultural sector. The Islamic Emirate wishes to benefit from the experiences of this country in agriculture, and I hope that the technical terms of both countries will work jointly in this field,” Baradar said.
