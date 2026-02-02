Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Aims To Leverage Turkmenistan's Agricultural Experience

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Afghanistan has expressed interest in drawing on Turkmenistan's experience in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Afghan Deputy Prime Minister's X account.

The statement was made by Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar during his meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov in Herat, Afghanistan.

“Turkmenistan has made progress in the agricultural sector. The Islamic Emirate wishes to benefit from the experiences of this country in agriculture, and I hope that the technical terms of both countries will work jointly in this field,” Baradar said.

Trend News Agency

