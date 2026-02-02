Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan Calls For Expanded Banking Links With Turkmenistan

Afghanistan Calls For Expanded Banking Links With Turkmenistan


2026-02-02 08:08:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Afghanistan has urged the expansion of banking services with Turkmenistan to support bilateral trade, Trend reports via the Afghan Deputy Prime Minister's X account.

The issue was raised by Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in his meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, in Herat, Afghanistan.

“As banking interactions and facilities are a fundamental factor in strengthening bilateral trade, we request that banking branches be opened in Ashgabat and Kabul so that traders may be relieved of many difficulties and inconviniences,” Baradar said.

MENAFN02022026000187011040ID1110682843



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search