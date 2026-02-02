Afghanistan Calls For Expanded Banking Links With Turkmenistan
The issue was raised by Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in his meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, in Herat, Afghanistan.
“As banking interactions and facilities are a fundamental factor in strengthening bilateral trade, we request that banking branches be opened in Ashgabat and Kabul so that traders may be relieved of many difficulties and inconviniences,” Baradar said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment