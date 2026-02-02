Azraq Wetlands Highlight Jordan's Role In Biodiversity, Climate Action

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Azraq, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan on Monday marks World Wetlands Day, which primarily highlights the critical role of ecosystems.Director of Protected Areas at the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), Amir Rifou, said wetlands serve as vital transitional zones between terrestrial and aquatic systems, providing essential services from water purification to supporting biodiversity and mitigating climate change impacts."Protecting these areas is no longer merely an environmental issue, but a strategic developmental priority requiring genuine partnerships between institutions and local communities," said Al-Rifou.Wetlands, he pointed out, are the first line of defense against climate change as they filter water, store carbon, mitigate flooding and drought effects, and provide critical habitats for millions of migratory birds and other species.Hazem Hreisha, Manager of the Azraq Wetland Reserve, said the reserve is an indispensable stopover for migratory birds traveling across three continents.He emphasized that its preservation is a global environmental responsibility, especially in the face of climate change and declining water resources.Hreisha said the RSCN balances ecosystem protection with responsible eco-tourism, allowing visitors and bird-watchers to experience nature without harming sensitive reserve components.He stressed that maintaining water supply is key to the sustainability of this delicate ecosystem.Established in 1978, the Azraq Wetland Reserve was Jordan's first Ramsar-listed wetland, covering nearly 74 square kilometers of water basins, ponds, and salt flats.It serves as a crucial stopover for migratory birds along one of the main migration routes between Europe, Asia, and Africa.Feras Rahahleh, Manager of the Aqaba Bird Observatory, said the observatory is a pioneering model of artificial wetlands, efficiently managed through water reuse to counter climate change impacts in one of the world's most water-scarce countries.The observatory supports over 270 resident and migratory bird species, representing more than 61 percent of Jordan's recorded bird species.Over the past decades, Azraq has become a key site for bird-watching and scientific research, recording over 350 bird species, more than 200 wild plant species, and a variety of mammals, reptiles, and amphibians.The reserve also hosts the Azraq toothcarp, Jordan's only endemic vertebrate species, highlighting the unique ecological value of the area.