Planning Minister, Spain Official Discuss Development Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan on Monday met with Spain's Secretary of State for International Cooperation Eva Granados Galiano during the latter's official visit to the Kingdom.The meeting focused on avenues to enhance Jordanian-Spanish cooperation following the elevation of relations to an advanced partnership, formalized through the signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration in June.Toukan underlined the partnership's role in advancing development and economic cooperation. She highlighted Spain's contribution as a key development partner supporting several of Jordan's priority sectors.Discussions also covered preparations for a new Country Partnership Framework for 2026–2029, aligned with the second executive program of the Economic Modernisation Vision. Cooperation priorities include health, water, justice, youth, women's economic participation, and other development areas.For her part, Granados Galiano said Spain remains committed to strengthening economic and development cooperation with Jordan and highlighted the Kingdom's role in promoting regional stability. She also noted the reform measures underway in Jordan and the constructive cooperation with national institutions.At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of convening the upcoming Jordanian-Spanish Joint Cooperation Committee to translate the strategic partnership into concrete programs and projects serving mutual interests.