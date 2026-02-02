48,403 Jobs Created In H1 2025, 88% In Private Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Some 48,403 net new jobs were created in the labor market in the first half of 2025, an indicator of continued improvement in economic activity, according to Department of Statistics (DoS) data.The department predicted net job creation could reach around 100,000 by the year's end, backed by expanded employment in productive sectors and stronger domestic demand for labor.Net job creation is calculated by subtracting the total number of jobs left from the total number of jobs obtained by individuals over the same reference period of six months.According to the DoS semiannual report on net new jobs for the first half of 2025, the private sector accounted for 88% of net new jobs. Trade and related activities accounted for the largest share, 26%, followed by public administration and defense, 14.5%, and manufacturing, 12%.By occupation, sales and services workers topped net new jobs with 21,134 positions, followed by professional occupations, including teachers, doctors, engineers, and lawyers, 8,240 jobs.The data showed Jordanians filled 94% of net new jobs, up 11%, compared with the first half of 2024, indicating stronger absorption of national labor. Net new jobs for non-Jordanians declined by 56% over the same comparison period, reflecting higher reliance on the domestic workforce.By gender, net new jobs for males totaled 41,233 (85.2%), compared with 7,170 for females (14.8%). Among net new jobs for those holding a bachelor's degree or higher, females accounted for 33.5%, pointing to a relative expansion in higher-skilled employment opportunities.By age group, most net new jobs were concentrated among those aged 20-29, totaling 41,752 jobs (86.2%), while the 30-39 age group accounted for 11%.The report linked labor market performance to improving growth indicators, noting that real GDP growth rose gradually from 2024 and reached 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting expanded economic activity and stronger job-generation capacity, particularly in services and productive sectors.The DoS noted it conducts the net job creation survey twice annually on a sample of around 50,000 households per half-year across all governorates. Individuals are asked whether they obtained a new job, left a job, or changed jobs during the survey period.