Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King, UAE President Discuss Regional Developments In Phone Call


2026-02-02 08:07:58
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the latest developments in the region during a phone call on Monday.
His Majesty emphasized the need to strengthen joint Arab action and coordination in response to various developments in the region, in support of efforts to restore stability and achieve peace.
The call also addressed the deep ties between the two countries and their peoples, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in multiple fields.

MENAFN02022026000117011021ID1110682834



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search