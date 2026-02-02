King, UAE President Discuss Regional Developments In Phone Call

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the latest developments in the region during a phone call on Monday.His Majesty emphasized the need to strengthen joint Arab action and coordination in response to various developments in the region, in support of efforts to restore stability and achieve peace.The call also addressed the deep ties between the two countries and their peoples, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in multiple fields.