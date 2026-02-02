403
King Meets With France Chief Of Defense Staff
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received France Chief of the Defense Staff General Fabien Mandon at Al Husseiniya Palace.
The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the strong relations between Jordan and France, and the commitment on both sides to enhancing cooperation in various fields, particularly military and defense. The latest developments in the region were also discussed.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti attended the meeting.
