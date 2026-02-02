Glimpse Of 2024 Goddess Day: Pink Gift Bags, Soft Roses, And Office Sweetness

Flipping through 2024's Goddess Day snaps: blush-pink gift bags stacked neat, rose blooms peeking through cellophane. A colleague's bun tied high, fingers fumbling with satin ribbons-smile curving as she tucks a flower into the box.

Rustle of tissue paper: someone passes a bag, another pauses to sniff the rose's faint scent. Work fatigue? Melted the second those pastel packages hit the desk.