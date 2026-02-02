BMKGENE Makes A Splash At PAG 33 Genomics Conference, With Lively On-Site Interactions And Growing Collaborations

MENAFN - GetNews)The 33rd Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG 33), a premier annual gathering in the global genomics field, has officially kicked off in San Diego, USA. BMKGENE America, a company dedicated to providing cutting-edge genomics solutions, made a remarkable appearance with its professional team and innovative service offerings. Throughout the week-long conference (January 9–14), the company engaged in extensive and in-depth exchanges with researchers and industry partners from around the world at Booth #226.







From the very first day of the conference, BMKGENE's booth attracted significant attention from attendees. Core team members, including technical expert Sam Haddox, along with Ritu Shrestha, Ph.D., and Tina Ding, Ph.D., both with extensive research and development experience, were present to warmly welcome visiting guests. The atmosphere was vibrant, with lively discussions taking place throughout the day. The team held productive one-on-one conversations with numerous researchers and potential partners, covering topics such as advanced sequencing technologies, customized project design, data analysis support, and current challenges and opportunities in agricultural and animal genomics research.











During the conference, BMKGENE prepared special offers for visitors. Guests who mentioned the company's official website or social media announcements had the opportunity to access exclusive conference discounts for their ongoing or planned projects. Additionally, every guest who visited Booth #226 received an elegant commemorative gift, reflecting BMKGENE's appreciation and respect for each potential partner.

This year's PAG conference brought together thousands of experts and scholars in the genomics field, serving as a crucial platform for showcasing the latest research achievements, exchanging technological insights, and fostering collaborations. Through its participation, BMKGENE not only strengthened ties with existing partners but also established initial connections with many new contacts, laying a solid foundation for further advancing genomics technology in global research and industrial applications.

PAG 33 is still underway, and the BMKGENE team looks forward to welcoming more colleagues to Booth #226 during the remaining days of the conference to explore the future possibilities of genomics together.

Biomarker Technologies (BMKGENE), founded in 2009, is a leading genomics service provider with over 17 years of active innovation in high-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics. We deliver comprehensive multi-omics solutions – including genomics, metagenomics, epigenetics, single-cell omics, transcriptomics, and our proprietary BMKMANU S3000 spatial transcriptome technology – complemented by our advanced BMKCloud bioinformatics platform.