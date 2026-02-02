Mengtai Petroleum Machinery Recognized As An Excellent Supplier At LSHEC's 2025 Annual Supplier Evaluation

MENAFN - GetNews) To further enhance supply chain management effectiveness, strengthen ongoing monitoring of supplier performance, and ensure procurement activities meet requirements for quality, cost, delivery, and compliance, Lanzhou LS Heavy Equipment Co., Ltd. convened its 2025 Annual Supplier Evaluation Meeting on December 30, 2025. Mengtai Petroleum Machinery, as an approved supplier of machined finished products and outsourced components with active procurement transactions during 2025, was invited to participate in the meeting.

During the evaluation, LSHEC's procurement and quality management teams conducted a comprehensive, quantitative assessment based on key performance criteria, including on-time delivery, supply assurance capability, effectiveness of quality system implementation and documentation completeness, product quality consistency, after-sales responsiveness, and overall cost-performance ratio. Based on the consolidated evaluation results, Mengtai was ranked among the company's top-performing suppliers.

In response to LSHEC's supplier management requirements for 2026, Mengtai will continue to translate evaluation outcomes into concrete management actions. Annual evaluation results will be used as a core reference for supplier admission, classification, and contract renewal in 2026. Internally, MTPM will further strengthen the execution of its audit and evaluation mechanisms, reinforce closed-loop control across the full process,from contract fulfillment and delivery accuracy to quality stability and service support,and steadily improve overall product quality performance.

Looking ahead, Mengtai will continue to enhance its internal procurement and production management systems, improve supply assurance efficiency, and deepen strategic coordination with key drilling rig manufacturers. MTPM is committed to building a stable, reliable, and highly collaborative supply team capable of supporting long-term partnerships.

Taking this evaluation meeting as an opportunity, Mengtai will actively align its management and quality practices with leading domestic equipment manufacturers, advance the continuous refinement of its supplier management framework, and further strengthen end-to-end quality control and supply-demand coordination. These efforts are aimed at supporting LSHEC's vision of a secure, resilient, and well-governed modern supply chain, while providing solid backing for the achievement of both parties' strategic objectives.

Mengtai has recently completed the production and delivery of several batches of crown block sheaves, supporting key land rig projects in Kuwait.

The delivered products include: Crown block sheaves for GWDC ZJ50DB Drilling rigCrown block sheaves for GWDC ZJ70DB Modular Drilling rigsSpare parts for GWDC ZJ70DB Drilling rigsComplete sets of crown sheaves for three rigs (SP186, SP271, and 146) operating under Sinopec's Kuwait Southwest Drilling Project

As a professional manufacturer of crown block sheaves and drilling hoisting components, MTPM holds the API 8C certification and has long served as a trusted supplier for major Chinese drilling contractors. Our products have been widely applied in many drilling rigs operating in extreme environments, offering stable mechanical performance, reliable load-bearing capacity, and long service life.

Among the recent deliveries, the successful deployment of our sheave products to the Kuwait Southwest Project, operated by Sinopec and serving Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), is particularly noteworthy. This project is widely recognized in the industry for its high operational standards and strict equipment requirements. Drilling teams have maintained exceptional safety and operational performance records under extreme conditions such as prolonged high temperature desert environments and deep high H2S wells. These teams have not only set new industry records by achieving multi-year contract extensions with KOC, but also significantly reduced operational costs by avoiding frequent equipment overhauls consistent, high-quality performance of MTPM's products has contributed to the reliability and operational continuity of these top rank drilling teams. Our ability to meet the demanding standards of KOC, who is one of the most selective and safety-oriented NOCs in the Middle East, reflects our strong product design, highly manufacturing capabilities, and deep understanding of the technical requirements of international projects.

This achievement reflects MTPM's consistent focus on product performance, precision manufacturing, and customer-oriented service. We are proud to support the global operations of leading drilling contractors, and we welcome partnerships with rig operators and equipment integrators around the world who value dependable, API certified hoisting components for onshore drilling rigs.