High-Quality Blowout Preventers Delivered To European Client After Rigorous Testing And Quality Control

MENAFN - GetNews) We are proud to announce that our company has successfully completed the order of four large Blowout Preventer s (BOPs FZ35-70,2FZ35-70&FH53-21)for a prominent European drilling company. After an intensive selection process, the client chose us based on our reputation for quality and reliability, and we ensured that the final product met the highest standards entire production process was meticulously monitored and comply to API 16A&NACE MR 0175-2015 to ensure timely delivery without compromising on quality. All the blowout preventer housings were forged to perfection, and each component was carefully crafted and inspected to guarantee precise dimensions.

We utilized top-quality rubber materials for all rubber parts, ensuring maximum durability and performance throughout the life cycle of the BOPs further validate the quality of our products, each blowout preventer underwent comprehensive testing. After all components were assembled, the BOPs were subjected to both hydrostatic and hydraulic pressure tests. Given the rigorous nature of these tests, it took a full day to test the pressure on each unit, ensuring that each blowout preventer met the exacting pressure specifications required by the client.

We are thrilled to report that all four BOPs passed these extensive tests commitment to quality, precision, and customer satisfaction was evident in the final delivery, which has further strengthened our relationship with the client. The successful completion of this order underscores our dedication to providing priority products and solutions to the global drilling industry.

At our company, we prioritize customer satisfaction, and we are proud that our efforts in maintaining the highest production standards have been recognized. We look forward to continuing our partnership with this European client and meeting their future Drilling Equipment needs.