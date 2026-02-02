Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss President Receives Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad

Swiss President Receives Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad


2026-02-02 08:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Swiss President's residence at Bayan Palace.
The meeting was attended by Adviser at the Amiri Diwan and Head of the Official Accompanying Delegation Sheikh Dr. Basel Hamoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Muhammad Ma'arfi. (end)
aa


MENAFN02022026000071011013ID1110682808



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search