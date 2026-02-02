403
Swiss President Receives Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Swiss President's residence at Bayan Palace.
The meeting was attended by Adviser at the Amiri Diwan and Head of the Official Accompanying Delegation Sheikh Dr. Basel Hamoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Muhammad Ma'arfi. (end)
