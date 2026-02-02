403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British FM Welcomes Rafah Crossing Reopening, Calls For More Aid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed on Monday the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, which allowed for the entry of much-needed relief aid and medical supplies.
In a statement on X, Cooper said, "I welcome the Rafah reopening for people to cross both ways on foot, allowing some in desperate need to access medical care in Egypt. But much more still needs to be done."
She added," Aid must flow in, restrictions on essential supplies must ease, & aid workers must be allowed to operate."
Earlier, Egypt announced that the opening of the Rafah border crossing will allow patients and wounded from Gaza to travel freely into Egypt as well as return to the war-torn enclave.
Some 150 hospitals across Egypt and other prominent measures were taken by the Egyptian government to ensure smooth execution of the aid plan.
The Israeli occupation announced on January 30 the "limited" opening of the border path after nearly two years of closure. (end)
gta
In a statement on X, Cooper said, "I welcome the Rafah reopening for people to cross both ways on foot, allowing some in desperate need to access medical care in Egypt. But much more still needs to be done."
She added," Aid must flow in, restrictions on essential supplies must ease, & aid workers must be allowed to operate."
Earlier, Egypt announced that the opening of the Rafah border crossing will allow patients and wounded from Gaza to travel freely into Egypt as well as return to the war-torn enclave.
Some 150 hospitals across Egypt and other prominent measures were taken by the Egyptian government to ensure smooth execution of the aid plan.
The Israeli occupation announced on January 30 the "limited" opening of the border path after nearly two years of closure. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment