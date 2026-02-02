403
Profiles Of Newly Appointed Ministers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- New ministers who were appointed in the cabinet of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Ahmad Al-Sabah took constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday.
Following are brief profiles of the new ministers:
Osama Khaled Boodai, Minister of Commerce and Industry.
- Boodai held position of CEO at Kuwaiti Al-Mawashi trading and transport company (2014-24).
- Served as advisor to Al-Mawashi company chief of board of directors (2024-25).
- Boodai has a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Kuwait University.
Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Marzouq, State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment.
- Al-Marzouq joined KFH Capital in 2004, formerly known as Al-Muthanna Investment Company, and progressed through several leadership positions before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2006.
- Al-Marzouq holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from San Jose State University in the United States and a Master's degree from London Business School.
Dr. Reem Ghazi Al-Fulaij, State Minister for Development and Sustainability Affairs.
- Dr. Al-Fulaij holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Kuwait University, a Master's degree in Health Services and Hospital Management from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).
- She also holds a Master's degree in Genetic Haematology from University College London (UCL).
- Al-Fulaij has served as Chairperson and Director General of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition since 2023.
- In 2025, she was awarded the GCC Medal for Civil Service and Administrative Development.
Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs
- He served as Deputy Foreign Minister following his appointment in June 2023, and as Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in May 2023.
- He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from DePaul University in the United States (2004) and has extensive diplomatic experience, having served in several overseas missions and progressed through diplomatic ranks from Attache to Deputy Minister.
Dr. Yaqoub Al-Sayed Yousef Al-Refaei, Minister of Finance.
- Dr. Al-Refaei has served as Secretary General of the Kuwait Banking Association on March 1, 2024.
- He held position of Advisor to the Chairman of the Institute of Banking Studies, until February 2024.
- Director General of the Institute (2010-22).
- Director General of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (2006-10).
- Dr. Al-Refaie holds a PhD in Public Administration, a Master's degree in Public Administration, a Master's degree in Business Administration from the United States, and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Kuwait University.
Dr. Tareq Hamad Al-Jalahma - Minister of State for Youth and Sports
-Dr. Al-Jalahma holds a PhD in Sports Training and has extensive experience in both athletic performance and sports analysis.
-Dr. Al-Jalahma previously served as a sports advisor for Nottingham Forest Football Club in England and worked as a technical analyst for beIN Sports channels.
-He is an Asian-level lecturer and has contributed to the development of sports training and education across the region.
-Dr. Al-Jalahma is also a former professional football player, having represented Al-Qadsia Sporting Club and the Kuwait national football team. (end)
