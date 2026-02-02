403
First Deputy PM Highlights Importance Of Arab Security Coordination
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah emphasized the crucial role of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in unifying visions and strengthening joint Arab security efforts.
Sheikh Fahad made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, Mohamad Kouman, who delivered an official invitation to Sheikh Fahad to attend the Council's upcoming meeting scheduled in Tunis in March.
Kouman expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm reception, commending Kuwait's leading role in supporting joint Arab security work and reaffirming the Secretariat's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination among Arab countries.
During the meeting, both sides discussed several topics of common interest and ways to strengthen joint Arab security coordination, contributing to efforts to enhance security and stability across the Arab region. (end)
