Sheikha Moza Speaks At Opening Of Web Summit Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, spoke today at the opening of Web Summit Qatar 2026.

In her remarks, Her Highness shed light on the relationship between language and technology in the age of Artificial Intelligence, underscoring the importance of embedding human values amid rapid digital transformation.

Addressing the role of Arabic in shaping awareness and values, Her Highness said: "Today, in the Arab world, we face a rare turning point, where resources alone no longer suffice. What is required today is the building of trust between minds and institutions and faith in the Arabic language, and in the creative power it has enabled through the ages. Yet, this must not obscure the truth that, today, Arabic fights its decisive battle on the frontlines of technology. This battle is not over tools, but over meaning, identity, and the power to persist."

She added: "In this context, it is imperative to contemplate the conditions that will secure the survival and continuity of the Arabic language. No nation rises without mobilizing its energies, discourse, horizons, determination, and tools, and through everything that makes this rise a reality being nourished by collective will and sustained by self-driven growth."