$ARTX Makes A Major Dual-Exchange Debut, Ultiland Demonstrates Strong Ecosystem Progress With A Three-Layer Strategy To Reinforce Its Value Flywheel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 27, 2026, Ultiland's platform token $ARTX reached a major milestone in its trading ecosystem. At 20:00 (UTC+8), $ARTX was officially listed on Aster, launching both spot and perpetual futures trading. At the same time, a $50,000 Aster + $ARTX reward pool was introduced, with traders enjoying a 1.2× airdrop points multiplier during the campaign period. In addition, $ARTX was listed on Bitget Spot on January 31, 2026, at 20:00 (UTC+8). This dual-exchange listing marks $ARTX's expansion beyond the Binance Alpha trading environment, granting access to tens of millions of users and deep liquidity across large-scale markets. It significantly enhances $ARTX's liquidity and price discovery while serving as a strong signal of Ultiland's scalable ecosystem development and growing industry recognition in the Real World Asset (RWA) sector. As the core value carrier of the Ultiland ecosystem, $ARTX's multi-exchange deployment not only broadens its circulation channels but also introduces Ultiland's RWA model to a wider market audience.

From an industry perspective, $ARTX's listings on Aster and Bitget represent an important signal that high-quality RWA projects are gaining recognition from mainstream crypto markets. According to the Ultiland team, the next step is to promote $ARTX's listing on Binance Spot and Perpetual markets, building a comprehensive trading framework covering both spot and derivatives, further unlocking ecosystem value and market potential.

I. Ecosystem Foundations: Multidimensional Breakthroughs Over the Past Three Months, Building a Sustainable Operating System

Since November 2025, following the launch of $ARTX, Ultiland has centered its development on the core objective of real-world asset tokenization combined with a structured ecosystem operating model. Moving beyond the limitations of single-asset issuance, the platform has entered a phase of continuous operation and public market validation. Across the past three months, Ultiland has achieved simultaneous progress in three key dimensions: market performance, mechanism validation, and community development. These advancements reinforce one another in a layered and progressive manner, gradually establishing a stable, resilient, and sustainable ecosystem framework. Each milestone builds upon the previous one, guiding the ecosystem from early-stage validation toward mature, long-term operation.

1. Stable Market Performance: Upgraded Liquidity and Trust Highlight Ecosystem Potential

Following its launch, $ARTX quickly moved past early volatility and entered a steady growth trajectory beginning in December. On December 10, daily trading volume peaked at USD 3 billion. $ARTX has consistently ranked within the top 30 on CoinMarketCap's trending list and has long held the top position on the Binance Alpha trading leaderboard, demonstrating strong and sustained market activity. In terms of valuation, $ARTX's circulating market capitalization stands at approximately USD 21 million, with a FDV exceeding USD 140 million, reflecting steady and continuous growth. Over the past two weeks, $ARTX recorded an increase of approximately 700%. From a capital inflow and valuation structure perspective, an inflow of USD 2 million corresponds to a circulating market cap of USD 21 million, indicating that $ARTX remains within a high-potential range in the current market cycle. More importantly, on December 30, Ultiland completed the on-chain lockup of the $ARTX liquidity pool, with the lock period extending until March 17, 2026. This immutable on-chain mechanism significantly strengthens market confidence by effectively mitigating common risks such as malicious dumping and liquidity withdrawal, laying a solid foundation for long-term ecosystem development and further reinforcing investor confidence in both $ARTX and the Ultiland ecosystem.









2. Mechanism Validation: Completing the Full RWA Ecosystem Loop and Addressing Industry Challenges

At the mechanism level, Ultiland has followed a principle of gradual iteration and steady implementation, successfully completing a full closed loop between the RWA and mining ecosystems. This approach addresses longstanding industry challenges such as insufficient liquidity, excessive price volatility, and unclear asset anchoring, offering a replicable reference for the broader market. As early as October 2025, the EMQL subscription process completed full-cycle validation of cultural asset on-chain subscription, settlement, and rights anchoring. In December, the launch of the second ARToken asset, HP59, further established a complete pipeline encompassing unified pricing subscription, on-chain valuation, custodial anchoring, and trading liquidity formation, achieving a peak return of 7.78× and validating both the repeatability and feasibility of the ARToken issuance model, as well as the maturity of Ultiland's asset on-chain mechanism.

3. Reinforcing the $ARTX Value Loop: Driving Ecosystem Growth through Dual Demand and Supply Engines

As the core value carrier of the Ultiland ecosystem, $ARTX's value loop will be reinforced through coordinated demand expansion and supply optimization, deeply integrating $ARTX into all core ecosystem processes, ensuring the symbiotic growth of $ARTX and the Ultiland ecosystem.

On the demand side, $ARTX's use cases will continue to deepen and expand, establishing a solid foundation of rigid demand. The subscription and trading of ARToken must use $ARTX as the primary medium: users subscribing to ARToken settle with $ARTX, and subsequent trading pairs also require $ARTX. As ARToken issuance batches increase and the scale of RWA assets grows, this will generate long-term and stable demand for $ARTX. Meanwhile, the core logic of $miniARTX mining revolves around $ARTX holding and actual purchases. Users accumulate by continuously holding or buying $ARTX, further boosting $ARTX's circulation and holder engagement. Coupled with the exposure to millions of users and deep liquidity from $ARTX listings on exchanges such as Aster and Bitget, the diverse spot and futures trading scenarios will attract various types of investors, significantly increasing $ARTX's market visibility and trading demand, embedding $ARTX deeply into all core ecosystem activities, including subscriptions, mining, trading, and asset monetization.

On the supply side, $ARTX's deflationary attributes and value support will be continually reinforced. 10% of ARToken transaction fees are permanently allocated for $ARTX buyback and burn, with all burns irreversible and recorded on-chain. As ARToken trading activity grows, the burn scale will expand accordingly, continuously reducing $ARTX circulating supply. Additionally, the on-chain lock of the $ARTX liquidity pool effectively mitigates liquidity exit risks, stabilizing market expectations. Most importantly, $ARTX's value is tightly bound to the ecosystem's real operations: asset monetization proceeds from ARToken are reinjected into the market through liquidity mechanisms, and $miniARTX mining establishes a compounding cycle of $ARTX → ARToken → $miniARTX → $ARTX, continually concentrating ecosystem value internally.

The continuous expansion of demand and deflationary optimization on the supply side form a positive feedback loop, ensuring $ARTX's value is supported by real business and assets, steadily enhancing its value through the ecosystem loop, ultimately achieving a triple win for $ARTX, users, and the broader Ultiland ecosystem.

III. From Asset Tokenization to Ecosystem Co-Growth: Ultiland Sets a New Benchmark for RWA

The Ultiland team states that the dual exchange listings of $ARTX are not the end, but a new starting point for ecosystem scaling. Over the past three months, Ultiland has consistently focused on real-world usage and continuous refinement. From early asset tokenization validation to the deployment of ecosystem mechanisms and the expansion of trading scenarios, each step has been executed in a stable and pragmatic manner. Ultiland has gradually moved beyond the common RWA model of heavy narrative and weak execution, establishing a development path that balances security, feasibility, and innovation, and gaining broad recognition from both the market and users.

Compared with similar RWA projects, Ultiland's core strength lies in a three-layer framework: real asset anchoring, closed-loop mechanisms, and predictable user returns. At the asset level, projects such as EMQL and HP59 validate the on-chain tokenization of cultural and physically linked assets. Each ARToken corresponds to a real off-chain asset with custodial support, addressing industry issues such as inflated valuations and unclear asset backing. At the mechanism level, the ART Curve dual-pool structure, $miniARTX mining with anti-speculation design, and the $ARTX buyback-and-burn mechanism work together to form a cycle of demand growth, value accumulation, and ecosystem reinvestment. This structure delivers a low-risk profile, with 63.3% of users remaining profitable and a maximum return exceeding 10×. At the community level, Ultiland has built a high-engagement ecosystem supported by over 20,000 followers, tens of thousands of livestream listeners, and three to four cross-platform AMAs per week. Users actively create content, promote the ecosystem, and contribute to its growth.

Ultiland's long-term vision is to position $ARTX as the core bridge connecting on-chain trading with real-world assets, enabling RWA investment to shift from high-risk speculation toward low-threshold, high-certainty value sharing. Through the optimization of the $miniARTX mining mechanism, deeper platform-level integration of ARTokens, and the reinforcement of $ARTX's value closed loop, Ultiland will continue to refine its ecosystem architecture and enhance its competitive edge. In doing so, the platform aims to provide a replicable and scalable operating model for the RWA sector, contribute to the standardization and expansion of the industry, and ultimately establish itself as a globally leading RWA ecosystem, enabling a broader audience to share in the dividends of Web3 and traditional finance convergence.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





CONTACT: Jenny Song info (at) ultiland