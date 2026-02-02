Zevra Therapeutics To Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell On Monday, February 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced that it has been invited to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, February 9, 2026. Neil F. McFarlane, Zevra's President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver opening remarks at 9:24 a.m. followed by the bell ringing at 9:30 a.m. ET, signifying the start of the day's trading session.

The opening bell ceremony can be seen live at and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower at 43rd and Broadway in New York, NY.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a purpose-driven, commercial-stage company focused on bringing life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. The company's commercialization of its lead product, marketed in the U.S. for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder, provides a strong corporate foundation and validates its ability to advance therapies. In addition, the company is broadening access through geographic expansion opportunities and has a pipeline of rare disease programs. Zevra is a patient-centric organization guided by our values of accountability, integrity, innovation and courage, with the goal of creating long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders.

