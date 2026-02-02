Analysis Report On Market Size, Share, And Trends Of Human Plasma Like Medium By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The market for human plasma derived products and related cell culture media is witnessing notable growth, driven by advances in medical research and diagnostics. This sector is gaining momentum due to rising healthcare needs, technological progress, and increasing adoption of innovative therapies. Below, we explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping this evolving industry.

Steady Expansion Expected in the Human Plasma Derived Products Market

The human plasma derived products market has shown strong growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $0.91 billion in 2025 to $0.99 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This past growth has been fueled by a rising use of immunoglobulin therapies, an increase in rare and chronic diseases, growing demand for albumin and clotting factors, expanded plasma collection infrastructure, and heightened awareness of plasma-based treatments.

Looking further ahead, the market is set to reach $1.38 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this anticipated expansion include the rising need for immunoglobulin therapies, a growing incidence of immunodeficiency disorders, increased healthcare spending on biologics, broader plasma fractionation capacities, and greater uptake of plasma-derived products in emerging economies. Key trends shaping the future market involve technological improvements in plasma fractionation, new virus inactivation techniques, advances in recombinant and hybrid plasma products, ongoing research into next-generation plasma therapies, and the integration of digital tools in plasma collection and processing.

Understanding Human Plasma Like Medium and Its Applications

Human plasma like medium is a specialized cell culture medium designed to closely replicate the biochemical environment of human blood plasma. It comprises physiologically relevant levels of amino acids, salts, glucose, vitamins, metabolites, and growth-supporting factors to create an in-vivo-like setting for cell growth and experimentation. This medium is widely used in biomedical research, drug discovery, toxicology studies, and disease modeling to enhance the physiological relevance, reproducibility, and predictive accuracy of in-vitro cell culture work.

How Rising Use of In-Vitro Diagnostics Boosts the Human Plasma Like Medium Market

A significant driver behind the growth of the human plasma like medium market is the increasing demand for in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests. These laboratory tests analyze biological samples such as blood, tissues, or fluids to detect diseases, monitor health, and inform treatment decisions. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, alongside an aging population, is fueling greater diagnostic testing for early detection and management.

Human plasma like medium supports this growing diagnostic demand by providing cell culture media that closely mimics physiological conditions, enabling researchers and labs to perform accurate disease modeling, therapeutic development, and assay validation. For instance, NHS England reported a 55.6% rise in diagnostic tests conducted at Community Diagnostic Centres, from 1,498,000 tests in 2023/24 to 2,328,300 tests in 2024/25, underscoring the surging need for these diagnostics and related research materials.

Gene Therapy Growth Strengthens Demand for Human Plasma Like Medium

Another major factor driving market expansion is the increasing demand for gene therapies, which involve modifying or replacing faulty genes to treat or prevent diseases. Advances in precision genetic sequencing and diagnostics have enabled more accurate identification of genes responsible for diseases, supporting targeted treatment approaches.

Human plasma like medium plays a crucial role in this field by providing an environment that supports the viability, growth, and function of cells used in gene delivery and testing processes. It helps improve therapeutic outcomes by allowing more precise evaluation of gene expression and treatment responses under conditions that closely resemble the human body. For example, in December 2024, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) reported that the FDA approved six gene therapy products in 2023, up from five in 2022, reflecting the sector's rapid development and increasing demand for supportive cell culture media.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Region

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the human plasma like medium market, largely due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research activities, and high adoption of innovative treatments. Looking ahead, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare access, increasing investments in biotechnology, and rising awareness of plasma-derived products.

The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on current trends and future opportunities.

