'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers Of The Future Volume 42' Cover Revealed
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The cover reveal for“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42” occurred Saturday, January 31, in an online event with guests spanning the globe. Ciruelo Cabral, Illustrators of the Future judge and cover artist from Spain, was on hand to release the cover art,“The Fire Tribe,” along with international bestselling author Orson Scott Card (“Ender's Game”), who wrote the cover story based on the illustration,“Skinny Shins.” See the release video here.
Ciruelo moved to Barcelona, Spain from South America 40 years ago. He stated,“I'm a fantasy artist specializing in dragons.” He also learned after moving there that,“Barcelona is the city of dragons.”
About the cover painting, Ciruelo stated,“The main theme is the fire. The title is 'The Fire Tribe.' My idea was to tell the story of a people in contact with the fire of a volcano: as a weapon, as a main force of the spirit that maintained the people.”
The reactions by event attendees, a combination of current and past winners and Writers of the Future super-fans attending the online event, were quick to make known their excitement for the cover art.
“I've looked at Ciruelo's dragons for years, and it is certainly an honor to have work in a book with a cover he illustrated.” ─ ND
“Brilliant job, Sir!!” ─ JR
“Stunning!” ─ DdK
“So epic and beautiful!” ─ DA
“Love the architecture with the fire, too!” ─ NKH
“I love the stone carvings that repeat the flames.” ─ JLN
“So dynamic and it tells a story and draws you in immediately.” ─ HP
See the history of past Writers of the Future covers and their artists at .
Orson Scott Card addressed the attendees stating,“Nothing feels better than winning and being published in Writers of the Future. That is a wonderful achievement and it's not just a fleeting award because the book's still there, it still exists. People will read it. They will find you because of that book. I know that when I was looking at that art, I thought OK, I get to be the person that puts meaning behind this wonderful piece of art.
Card concluded,“If I look at the billboard on the cover of Writers of the Future, it's selling all of our stories. It cries out that it's a story, that it's about things. I'm honored. I'm happy that I wrote a story to attach to that art. I feel every bit as excited as you new authors at my chance to be in this wonderful new volume.”
Preorder“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42” and receive a unique digital bundle of extras at .
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The success of the Contests is measured by the success of their winning authors and illustrators.
The 583 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 430 winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit .
