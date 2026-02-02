403
Türkiye, Kazakhstan to have Talks in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, and Kazakhstan’s foreign minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, are set to jointly lead the eighth session of the Joint Strategic Planning Group, which will take place in Ankara on Monday.
According to information provided by officials, Fidan is expected to convey a positive assessment of the current political ties between the two countries, pointing to the frequency and quality of recent high-level visits and diplomatic engagements.
During the discussions, the Turkish side is also anticipated to outline measures aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors. These include trade, economic relations, investment, energy, transport, the defense industry, education, as well as humanitarian and cultural cooperation.
Fidan is further expected to address potential initiatives that could help both sides achieve their shared goal of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $15 billion.
Another key focus of the meeting is likely to be enhanced collaboration within multilateral frameworks, with particular emphasis on the Organization of Turkic States. Strengthening regional connectivity and logistics is also expected to feature prominently, especially projects linked to the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.
In addition to bilateral matters, the two ministers are expected to exchange perspectives on regional and international issues, including developments related to Afghanistan, Iran, and Palestine.
Relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan are maintained through regular and structured engagement at the bilateral level. Cooperation is carried out via established institutional mechanisms, such as the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the Joint Strategic Planning Group, the Joint Economic Commission, and ongoing political consultation channels.
