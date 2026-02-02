Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Projected To Achieve 11.1% CAGR Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$11 billion
|Market size forecast
|$20.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 11.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Type, Product, Usage, Mechanism, Category, Technology, Application, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa
|Countries covered
|The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina
|Market drivers
|
Innovations:
- In June 2024, Asahi Kasei Corp. launched its Microza Membrane Technology on the market. This technology is used to produce high-quality pharmaceutical water specifically for injectables.
- In April 2023, Meissner invested $250 million in a site in Winterville, Georgia, with a target to expand the facility in terms of added and expanded cleanrooms, laboratories, research and development, and office spaces, and is slated to begin operations in 2026.
Emerging startups:
- Adsorbi AB Nematiq Saipu (Hangzhou) Filtration
AI Impact on Pharmaceutical Filtration Market
The adoption of AI has helped manufacturers minimize the cost of pharmaceutical filtration. Moreover, the adoption of AI in sales and marketing is anticipated to enhance organizational performance by improving speed and optimizing campaign execution. With the help of AI systems, producers can predict pharmaceutical filtration performance, strength and applications through predictive analytics. AI can eliminate bottlenecks, redundancies and vulnerabilities in design and R&D practices, thereby enhancing manufacturers' productivity.
For an in-depth analysis of AI's impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market – BCC Pulse Report.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
- The estimated market size of the pharmaceutical filtration market is $20.3 billion by the end of 2030. The CAGR is 11.1%.
- Rising demand for drugs and medicine. Growth in emerging markets.
- Key challenges include:
- Stringent regulatory and validation requirements. High capital and operational costs. Customization and scale-up issues. Sustainability and waste disposal
- Key opportunities include:
- Growth opportunities for single-use technologies. Adoption of AI systems in filtration production
- Type, product, usage, mechanism, category, technology, application and region.
- The disposable segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2030. Disposable or single-use filtration systems are integral to modern biopharmaceutical manufacturing, offering convenience, reliability and efficiency in critical filtration processes. These systems are designed for one-time use, reducing the risk of cross-contamination and eliminating the need for cleaning and validation between batches.
- North America is a leading region in terms of demand contribution to the global pharmaceutical filtration market. The market is gaining traction due to the growth of the U.S. pharmaceutical filtration industry, which is supported by its advanced infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and significant investment in R&D. The industry benefits from a strong network of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and research organizations that support innovation and technological advancements in filtration techniques. The U.S. market comprises multinational corporations and niche manufacturers that supply a diverse range of filtration products and solutions to the pharmaceutical sector.
Market leaders include:
- ALFA LAVAL AMAZON FILTERS LTD. ASAHI KASEI LIFE SCIENCE CORP. COLE-PARMER INSTRUMENT CO. LLC. CYTIVA (DANAHER CORP.) EATON GRAVER TECHNOLOGIES MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS INC. MERCK KGAA PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. REPLIGEN CORP. SAINT-GOBAIN LIFE SCIENCES SARTORIUS AG SHANGHAI SOLUGET FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
R elated report:
Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets: This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bioprocess filtration market, highlighting its current size, future growth potential, and competitive landscape. It examines key drivers, including rising demand for biologics and advanced therapies, regulatory requirements for GMP compliance, and emerging opportunities across regions. The study segments the market by product type, filtration modality, process stage, application, end user, and geography, offering detailed insights for major countries. Additionally, it outlines constraints, forecasts through 2030, and evaluates the market shares of leading players, helping stakeholders understand trends, challenges, and the long-term impacts shaping the industry.
Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets: This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) market, focusing on trends and revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2030. It segments the market by microbial process (aerobic and anaerobic), membrane type (hollow fiber, flat sheet, and tubular), configuration (submerged and external), membrane material (polymeric and ceramic), and end users (municipal, industrial, and others). By providing detailed insights into these categories, the report helps stakeholders understand market dynamics, growth opportunities and technological developments shaping the future of wastewater treatment solutions.
P urchase a copy of the report di rectly from BCC Research.
For further information or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment