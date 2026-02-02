North American Niobium Corp. Appoints Dr. Maximilian Dröllner As Technical Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --or theis pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Maximilian Dröllner as Technical Advisor to the Company. Dr. Dröllner brings valuable experience, having been involved with WA1 Resources during a period of highly successful Nb-REE discovery and project advancement in central Australia, which received significant market recognition.

Dr. Dröllner is a geologist specializing in isotope geochemistry and geochronology. He earned his BSc and MSc in Geology from the University of Münster and completed his PhD in Applied Geology at Curtin University. Following his doctorate, he worked at the interface of academia and industry at Curtin University on demand-driven research programs addressing mineral exploration challenges. His work integrates advanced and emerging analytical techniques to reduce geological uncertainty and support strategic decision-making across a range of mineral systems, including Nb-REE targets in central Australia. Dr. Dröllner is currently a Lecturer at the University of Göttingen and an Adjunct Research Fellow at Curtin University.

In his role as Technical Advisor, Dr. Dröllner will provide interpretive and advisory guidance to the Company's technical team, supporting exploration strategy, analytical workflows, and the development of robust geological models to advance the Company's niobium-focused initiatives.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Dröllner as a Technical Advisor,” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of North American Niobium.“With deep expertise in isotope geochemistry and geochronology, and a career spanning demand-driven mineral exploration research at Curtin University and his current role as Lecturer at the University of Göttingen, Max brings a rare combination of academic excellence and practical industrial insight. His work applying advanced analytical techniques to reduce geological uncertainty and support strategic decision-making across critical mineral systems, including Nb-REE targets, will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

Pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan and subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted 100,000 stock options (the“Options”) to Dr. Dröllner in connection with his appointment as Technical Advisor to the Company. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a“ Share”) at an exercise price of $1.20, for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, provided that Dr. Dröllner continues to provide services to the Company.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email:...

Phone: +1 (647) 984-4204

CSE:NIOB

OTCQB: NIOMF

FSE:KS82.F

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Name Change, the Company's plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.