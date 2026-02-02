Pakistan: Most Of Capital Islamabad's Buildings Do Not Have Fire Safety Certifications

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Feb 2 (IANS) Most of the buildings in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, have not obtained fire safety certifications, local media reported citing the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Following the massive fire incident in Karachi's Gul Plaza mall, the CDA conducted a survey of buildings regarding fire safety and hazard control in Islamabad. A survey of 6,500 buildings was conducted in Islamabad, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

In the survey, the CDA found that majority of the buildings had not obtained approval for their fire safety plans and the completion/fire safety certifications for these buildings were not been issued. During the survey, an inspection of 300 government buildings was conducted, according to the statement issued by CDA. The information was shared during a meeting chaired by CDA chairman Ali Randhawa at CDA headquarters.

"Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi had taken notice and directed the CDA to conduct a survey of all buildings in Islamabad regarding Fire Safety and Hazard Control at the earliest. In light of the direction all relevant departments, including the Capital Emergency Services and the Building and Housing Control Wing were directed to complete the survey immediately."

During the meeting, it was decided that building owners and occupants would be ordered to submit their Fire Safety and Hazard Control Certificates to the relevant offices of CDA's Building and Housing Control Wing within 15 days, otherwise, a legal action will be initiated against those who did not follow the order under the CDA Ordinance and the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations 2020 (Amended 2023).

As many as 79 people were killed in the fire incident in Gul Plaza mall. A committee comprising the Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi and the Additional Inspector General Javed Alam Odho has prepared the final investigation report on the Gul Plaza fire, Pakistan's another leading daily The Express Tribune reported, citing local officials.

The report, which will be submitted to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, includes details regarding cause of the fire, firefighting and rescue operations as well as statements from victims, eyewitnesses, and emergency personnel. The fire erupted in a flower shop on the ground floor at 10:15 pm (local time) on January 17 and spread rapidly through air-conditioning ducts, with majority of fatalities occurring on the mezzanine floor.