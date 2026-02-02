Eshan Malinga Ruled Out Of SL Vs ENG 5Th T20I Due To Shoulder Injury, T20 WC Selection Doubtful

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Feb 2 (IANS) Sri Lanka have been dealt an injury setback ahead of the final T20I against England, with Eshan Malinga ruled out of Tuesday's match after suffering a dislocated shoulder, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed.

The 24-year-old seamer also faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming World Cup, after sustaining the injury during Sunday's defeat to England in Pallekele. The incident unfolded in an unusual fashion during the eighth over of England's run chase, shortly after play resumed following a prolonged rain delay.

Malinga was bowling the first delivery of the over when he appeared to jar his left, non-bowling shoulder at the point of release. He immediately clutched his shoulder and collapsed to the turf midway through his follow-through. The ball itself sailed above waist height and was called a no-ball by the on-field umpire.

"He will return to Colombo today, where he will undergo an MRI scan to assess the extent of the injury and determine the next course of action," stated an SLC media release.

The injury comes at a particularly difficult time for Malinga, who has rapidly climbed Sri Lanka's fast-bowling hierarchy in recent months. Fresh off an eye-catching debut Indian Premier League campaign in 2025, he has taken eight wickets from his eight T20I appearances since making his international debut in November, boasting an impressive strike rate of 17.1.

Sri Lanka have not named a replacement for Malinga in the squad for the third T20I, leaving Pramod Madushan as the only other frontline seamer available. Madushan, initially viewed as cover for Dushmantha Chameera ahead of the series, is now expected to step into the XI.

With SLC yet to finalise their World Cup squad, uncertainty surrounds Malinga's place in the 15-man group. Any alterations after the January 31 submission deadline would require approval from the ICC, adding another layer of complexity to the decision-making process.

Should Sri Lanka opt to make a change, they have no shortage of pace-bowling options. Madushan and Nuwan Thushara appear to be the leading candidates, with Madushan likely to get an immediate opportunity to press his case in the series finale. Thushara, meanwhile, has been a consistent performer in Sri Lanka's T20I setup over the past year.

Further down the pecking order, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka also remain in contention, with Binura and Madushanka offering left-arm variety should the selectors look to rebalance their attack.