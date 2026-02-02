403
Visiting Wellness Practitioners Shape a February Filled with Self-Love at InterContinental Maldives
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (2nd February 2026): Surrounded by azure waters and powder-white beaches, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau is a place where time slows and meaningful connections naturally unfold. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Wellness Consultant Elle Fernandes will be in residence until February 14th, followed by Integrative Somatic Practitioner Brad Reed from February 16th to April 16th, each offering personalised healing sessions. Centred on renewal, reset, and intentional wellbeing, these bespoke experiences pair seamlessly with the resort’s signature spa treatments and ongoing wellness offerings, including yoga and meditation.
Nestled on the southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, close to a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau offers a rare blend of natural beauty, seclusion, and refined island living. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests enjoy exclusive privileges and exceptional privacy across 81 villas and residences, creating a setting equally suited to romantic escapes and solo stays centred on self-care and wellbeing. Each day unfolds effortlessly, with six restaurants and bars, vibrant snorkelling and manta ray encounters, or moments of stillness by the pool.
Adding to the resort’s wellness-focused retreats, Wellness Consultant, Movement & Recovery Specialist, and Holistic Therapist, Elle Fernandes, will be visiting the property until February 14th. Focusing on restoring ease of movement and deep physical renewal, her work builds on decades of global wellness experience, empowering individuals through personalised therapies that promote mobility, recovery, and balance. Throughout Elle’s residence, guests can choose from an array of one-on-one treatments and guided group sessions.
Among El’e’s signature wellness rituals are the Lymphatic Detox Ritual, which uses tuning forks and detox oils to support circulation, alongside Kobido Holistic Facial Rejuvenation and Let Go TMJ Therapy, both designed to release tension. Nervous system support comes through Vagus Nerve Therapy, Sleep Well pressure point head massage, and the Happy Belly healthy gut treatment, each encouraging restorative balance from within. Guests can also enjoy private and group sessions centred around mindful movement, such as Pilates, Detox Flow Yoga, Barre, and the Roll2Release workshop.
Later, guests can continue the wellness journey guided by the wisdom of Integrative Somatic Practitioner Brad Reed, who will be visiting the resort from February 16th to April 16th. Specialising in nervous system regulation and mind-body healing, he offers a variety of bespoke rituals, leveraging somatic therapy, breathwork, bodywork, and energy practices to support mental clarity and overall wellbeing.
Ranging from 60 to 90-minute treatments, wellness enthusiasts can unlock inner balance through Somatic Therapy, Holistic Myofascial Bodywork, and Somatic Breathwork, all using mindful movement, breathwork, and hands-on techniques to relieve stress. Meanwhile, energy-based rituals, including Reiki and Energy Healing and Hypno-Somatic Therapy, combine guided meditation, somatic awareness, and subconscious work to support inner resilience. Finally, tailored Nervous System Rebalancing sessions bring together bodywork, breath guidance, energy balancing, and deep rest to restore equilibrium.
Complementing the visiting practitioners, guests can unwind at the award-winning AVI Spa, designed in natural harmony with its surroundings. Rooted in global indigenous health principles and enhanced by European natural and organic botanicals, the spa’s menu spans restorative body massages, soothing facials, invigorating body scrubs, and indulgent coupl’s’ treatments, ideal for a slower, more mindful Valen’ine’s celebration. AVI Spa also hosts regular yoga and meditation sessions, offering guests the tools to extend the wellness journey long after their island escape.
This February, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau encourages guests to slow down, reconnect, and embrace wellbeing in its most intentional form. Guided by expert practitioners, nurturing spa rituals, and the serenity of island living, each day becomes an opportunity to reconnect with yourself and those who matter most.
