‘School of Li’e’ Returns with Over 34 Creative Workshops
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 January 2026: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its February programme for ‘he ‘School o’ Life’ initiative, offering visitors opportunities to explore Arabic calligraphy, develop musical abilities, experiment with emerging technologies, and build essential life skills.
Held under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, the programme supports the transformation of Dubai Public Libraries into vibrant knowledge hubs and platforms for lifelong learning, reinforcing the’emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. In February over 34 workshops and sessions will take place acros’ the city’s public libraries, including Al Rashidiya, Al Twar, Mankhool, Al Safa Art & Design, Umm Suqeim, and Hatta.
The Life Skills track offers workshops spanning science, innovation, and personal development. At Al Rashidiya, 'Little Scientists in Action,' led by Wonder Minds, introduces children to scientific concepts through experiments, building confidence and teamwork. Lara Shevaun from the School of Calligraphy and Ornamentation in Fujairah will lead 'Nature-I’spired Art.’ Al Mankhool Public Library will host 'Moving Paper Robots' with Ashleigh Wilmot, where the focus is on designing and building moving robots using simple materials. At Al Twar, 'The 3D Pen Projects' workshop by Science Xplorers teaches participants to turn drawings into three-dimensional forms. Also, at Al Safa Art & Design Library, Rufina Fakhridi will lead 'The Future We Inherit,' a reflective session exploring how identity and ambition shape cultural futures, using Dubai as a living example.
The Visual Arts track features a rich variety of workshops at Al Safa Art & Design Library. In collaboration with Regal Fabrics, 'Fabric Block Printing' introduces the art of traditional Jaipuri hand-printing, with participants creating their own 1.5-metre scarf or stole. Sara Ali will lead 'My Future with AI,' inviting children to imagine future careers and transform their ideas into printed images using design and AI tools. Abeer Al Edani presents 'Pop Art & Innovation,' encouraging learners to reimagine cultural symbols through a bold, contemporary lens. In partnership with Tashkeel, 'Islamic Tiles Making' explores geometric patterns and symmetry, while 'Origami Pop-up Book Binding' looks at bookbinding techniques to create interactive handmade books. Medaf Creative Studio will deliver three sessions: 'Circuit Carnival Craft,' where students learn basic electrical circuits by creating moving carnival-style artworks; 'Art That Moves,' a session on building simple automata; and 'Futuristic Robot Collage,' where attendees design robots using cardboard and craft materials. At Al Rashidiya Public Library, Brushly Art Hub presents 'Art on Hair Brush,' transforming everyday objects into personalised art pieces.
At Al Mankhool Public Library, Gino Banola presents 'Baybayin in Digital Typography,' a practical session on adapting the traditional Filipino script for digital use (participants must bring laptops with Adobe Photoshop), followed by 'Modern Baybayin Posters,' where visitors create poster art using coloured Baybayin characters. Japan in Arabia will lead 'Japanese Writing on Uchiwa,' introducing Japanese calligraphy through expressive artworks on flat paper fans.
The Literature track includes storytelling and creative writing classes. At Al Safa Art & Design Library, Dina Nasr leads 'Billy Bear's Brown Hair,' a storytelling session exploring self-acceptance and friendship. At Umm Suqeim Public Library, Mohamed AlNabilsi presents 'The Library Monster,' reimagining the library as a space of imagination and discovery. Also at Al Safa, the Sahab Collective and facilitator Louis Garratt offer two creative writing workshops: 'Reimagining the Short Story,' exploring unconventional narrative structures and alternative openings and endings; and 'Breaking Narrative Rules,' focusing on experimental storytelling through structure, voice, and time.
At Al Twar Public Library, Arabically will lead two events as part of the Languages track. 'Arabic in Nature: Innovative Architecture' encourages children to transform elements of local heritage, ornamentation, and Arabic calligraphy into contemporary architectural designs. 'Arabic in Nature: Eco-Friendly Materials' introduces sustainable materials and invites participants to design futuristic buildings and cities.
The Health & Nutrition track combines culinary creativity with hands-on learning. At Hatta Public Library, Nada Qattan leads 'Cake Jar,' where attendees layer soft sponge and cream to create personalised desserts. At Al Rashidiya Public Library, 'Chocolate Bar Decoration' invites families to explore colours, flavours, and decorative techniques to transform chocolate into edible art. Al Mankhool Public Library will host 'Matcha Preparation' with Japan in Arabia, an introduction to Japanese matcha-making, including a tasting experience.
In collaboration with Cordon, Al Safa Art & Design Library will host 'Choral in Arabic: Ramadan' as part of the Music & Performing Arts track. Across multiple sessions, children will train in vocal warm-up techniques, breath control, pitch regulation, and clear pronunciation, rehearsing a medley of 'Ramadan Gana' and 'Aqbal Qamark' with simple theatrical movements. The programme concludes with a final performance and collective reflection on the spirit of Ramadan.
