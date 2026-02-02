Groundbreaking Therapy For Advanced Heart Failure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Repairon expands to North America to Accelerate Clinical Trials and Product Development

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German biotech company Repairon GmbH announced the formation of its fully owned subsidiary, Repairon USA, Inc., to enable the expansion of clinical trials and pursue regulatory approval of its lead product in North America. Repairon USA has been organized as a Delaware corporation with headquarters to be established in Providence, Rhode Island. Frank Ahmann, a biomedical industry executive with deep experience in the cardiovascular space, has been tapped to lead the operations.

Repairon's groundbreaking regenerative heart failure therapy is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study in Germany. As reported recently, an interim analysis presented at the 2025 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association showed augmented heart wall thickness, improved heart function, and improved quality of life in advanced Heart Failure (HF) patients. These positive outcomes demand an expansion of clinical trials to other European locations and to North America. In the US, 6.7 million adults have HF, expecting to grow to 11.4 million by 2050. Of those patients, an estimated 10% have advanced HF with very poor prognosis. Repairon will start US clinical trials as a key component of its global development strategy upon authorization by the FDA.

Lothar Germeroth, Ph.D., Repairon`s CEO, remarked that“we are very excited to take the next step in realizing the potential of our human engineered heart muscle to significantly improve patients' lives and change the course of advanced HF, a debilitating, chronic, and expensive disease. In the US, the largest single HF market in the world, economic pressures and growing patient demands on the healthcare system also call for new therapeutic alternatives like ours.” Frank Ahmann, who assumes the position of CEO at Repairon USA, added that“the US has a world-leading network of cardiologists and HF specialists who are motivated to participate in Repairon's clinical trials and the regulatory approval process. Beyond that, Repairon's therapeutic is expected to offer a practical and cost-effective alternative to scarce transplants and ventricular assist devices.” With its strategic location and dynamically growing life science base, Rhode Island is a natural fit for Repairon USA's headquarters.

High medical need in advanced heart failure: Approximately 5% of the population in Germany suffers from chronic heart failure of any severity, and it is the third most common cause of death in this country. In the US, heart failure represents the most common cause of hospitalization and mortality in the senior population, and over 6 million people are affected. As the heart failure progresses to advanced stages, patients experience weakness with discomfort during all physical activities and at rest, sometimes even requiring constant bed rest. For these severely ill patients, the only treatment options currently available are mechanical pump devices or heart transplantation.

About Repairon: Repairon GmbH is a German biotech company based in Göttingen, Germany, focused on developing regenerative cell therapies for cardiac medicine. The company was founded in 2014 based on research by Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann, MD, Ph.D. and his team at the University Medical Center Goettingen, who have developed several tissue engineering technologies with proven applicability for organ repair and drug development. Repairon's lead therapeutic candidate, the human engineered heart muscle sheet, is currently being evaluated in the BioVAT-HF Phase 2 clinical trial as a biological ventricular support tissue for end-stage heart failure.

CONTACT: Company contact: Dr. Lothar Germeroth Repairon GmbH 37079 Göttingen - Germany Email:... US contact: Frank Ahmann Repairon USA Providence, RI Email:...