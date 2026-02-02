Nexgold Intersects 3.31 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Metres At The Goldlund Deposit, And Announces Change In Board Of Directors

Selected drill intercepts from diamond drill holes at the Goldlund Deposit in this news release are further detailed in Table 1 and include:



3.31 g/t gold over 20.00 metres (from 279.00 to 299.00 metres), including 71.69 g/t gold over 0.75 metres and 3.89 g/t gold over 1.00 metre in drill hole GL-25-003;

7.59 g/t gold over 9.00 metres (from 345.50 to 354.50 metres), including 104 g/t gold over 0.50 metres and 5.64 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in drill hole GL-25-002;

3.16 g/t gold over 7.00 metres (from 93.00 to 100.00 metres), including 13.90 g/t gold over 1.00 metres and 4.51 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in drill hole GL-25-006; and 1.87 g/t gold over 10.85 metres (from 362.00 to 372.85 metres), including 4.68 g/t gold over 1.00 metres and 9.49 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in drill hole GL-25-002.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO of NexGold, commented:“We are pleased to provide the initial drill results from the infill drill program at Goldlund. The drilling at the deposit provides a greater level of certainty in the deeper areas of the planned open pit, which will be used to support our efforts to optimize the Goliath Gold Complex. We are also excited by the results that confirm the continuity of known, near surface mineralization to the deeper areas of the proposed pit. Additionally, this mineralization is open along strike and at depth which provides opportunity for follow up targets and potential expansion of the mineral resource in these areas.”

Mineralization at the Goldlund Deposit is characterized by quartz stockwork veining as a result from brittle deformation of sub-vertical granodiorite sills. This deposit style more specifically describes Zone 1, and while the mineralizing mechanisms are similar, Zone 4 at the Goldlund Deposit has been identified as a wide interval of intermediate-mafic volcanic rocks with multiple porphyry and granodiorite intrusions.

Holes GL-25-001, GL-25-002, GL-25-003, and GL-25-005 confirm continuity of Zone 4 and will assist in improving the geological model and upgrade mineral resource confidence in future mineral resource estimates (Figure 2). The mineralization remains open along strike and down dip in this area and provides excellent targets for drilling later in the program.

Additional positive results were found near the southwest end of Zone 4, where GL-25-006 intersected 3.16 g/t gold over 7.00 metres including 13.90 g/t gold over 1.00 metre and 4.51 g/t gold over 1.00 metres.

Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of the Goldlund Zone 4 infill drillholes.



Figure 2: Cross section of Zone 4 at the Goldlund Deposit.