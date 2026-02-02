Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces The Resignation Of A Director


2026-02-02 07:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“ CPS” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: CPS) announces that Rodrigo Sousa has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective January 29th. Mr. Sousa has been a director of the Company since 2018.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Sousa for his guidance, wisdom and dedication during his tenure with CPS.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is developing its Wanipigow silica sand resource in Manitoba to supply fracture proppant to the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin along with other applications for high purity and low iron silica sand including the manufacture of solar and float glass. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CPS".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Canadian Premium Sand Inc.
Glenn Leroux
President and Chief Executive Officer
...

Investor Relations
 ...
587.355.3714


MENAFN02022026004107003653ID1110682595



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search