Guidelight Expands To California With Opening Of Los Angeles Clinic

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidelight, a leader in evidence-based mental health care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in the vibrant West Los Angeles neighborhood at 11620 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1150. The company's first clinic in California offers easy access from the 405 Freeway, conveniently located at Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue, making high-quality mental health care more accessible to the LA community.

Guidelight West LA provides Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults 18 and up and will expand to adolescent programming (ages 12 to 18) beginning later this year. With a team of experienced clinicians and a supportive environment, Guidelight empowers individuals to achieve measurable progress on their mental health journey through comprehensive, evidence-based treatment.

“California is facing a growing mental health crisis, and for too many individuals and families, access to timely, high-quality care remains out of reach,” said Steve Bewley, Guidelight's CEO.“Guidelight was built to meet this moment. We provide evidence-based, in-person care that delivers real outcomes for our clients. As we enter California, our commitment is simple: to expand access to compassionate, clinically excellent treatment and ensure that more people have a place to heal, reconnect, and move forward.”

According to the California Health Care Foundation, approximately 1 in 7 adults in California lives with a mental illness, while 1 in 26 struggles with a serious mental illness that markedly affects their daily lives. According to most recent data available from KFF, a health policy research group, up to 45% of people in California with mental illness do not get the care they need.

"Our team approaches care one person at a time, but we don't believe anyone heals in isolation,” said James Gibson, Executive Director of Guidelight West LA.“Much of our work is rooted in group therapy-creating space for people to connect with our clinicians and with others who understand what they're experiencing. We meet each person with attention and respect and deliver care that's personal, consistent, and shaped around real human connection."

Guidelight stands apart from other mental health providers by providing fast access to care and being more widely available to clients through our current and future in-network coverage offerings. The West LA clinic is in-network with Aetna and TRICARE and works with most insurance plans to help clients access our world class care. The company is working to expand in-network coverage with additional payers in the coming months to increase access to care not always available to all Americans.

Guidelight also strives to clinically evaluate clients within 24 hours of referral and offer them a chance to begin the program the next business day, if appropriate. This is extremely fast access for higher acuity programs and makes an enormous difference when an individual needs support immediately.

Unlike most behavioral health providers that look at a client's outcomes following their treatment stay, Guidelight analyzes client-reported data in real time throughout treatment to dynamically incorporate learnings into individualized treatment plans leading to better outcomes.

Guidelight currently operates 11 clinics across Massachusetts, Colorado and North Carolina, with continued California and Washington expansion planned in 2026. Guidelight remains focused on delivering world-class care for individuals navigating their mental health journey. This includes everything from anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders and more.

Guidelight envisions a world where everyone can access transformative mental health care full of acceptance and free from stigma. For more information about Guidelight West LA, or to refer a client, yourself or a loved one, visit guidelighthealth, contact us at (888) 681-2730 or email ....

Guidelight is a leading national provider of Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults and adolescents. With a mission to redefine mental health care, Guidelight bridges the gap between inpatient and outpatient treatment-delivering compassionate, evidence-based treatment that fits into the rhythms of daily life. By bringing sophisticated clinical programs to communities across the country, Guidelight is increasing access to transformative care because everyone deserves a seat. For more information, visit.

