Aquestive Therapeutics Announces FDA Issuance Of Complete Response Letter For Anaphylmtm

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) ("Aquestive" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 30, 2026 for the New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) Sublingual Film for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in patients weighing 30kg or more (approximately 66 pounds).

“While it is unfortunate to have received a CRL, we believe that, with the clarity we now have from the FDA, we have made significant progress toward approval. We are encouraged that the issues in the letter are limited to human factors and a supportive PK study, once human factors are addressed, and we noted several labeling comments that will inform the final label for Anaphylm, if approved by the FDA,” said Daniel Barber, President and CEO of Aquestive.“We remain confident in the effectiveness and safety of Anaphylm and its potential as an easy-to-use, easy-to-carry, fast-acting epinephrine treatment. We look forward to working with the FDA to achieve approval for Anaphylm. Our commitment to bringing this innovative therapy to the allergy community remains steadfast.”

In the CRL, which focuses on administration and labeling guidance, the FDA cited deficiencies in the Anaphylm human factors (HF) validation study. These included instances of difficulty opening the pouch and incorrect film placement which, if unaddressed, the FDA believes could cause significant safety issues in the setting of anaphylaxis. To resolve the FDA's concerns, the Company has modified the pouch opening, instructions for use, pouch and carton labeling, and plans to rapidly conduct a new HF validation study with these modifications. The Company also plans to further address potential tolerability issues in its resubmission. Comparability data submitted as part of the Anaphylm NDA, such as bracketing, repeat dose, and sustainability, were not questioned in the CRL. There were also no CMC issues noted in the CRL.

Due to the requirements related to HF, clinical pharmacology requested a single pharmacokinetics (PK) study to understand the impact of any modifications to packaging and labeling. The Agency indicated that the HF and PK studies can be conducted in parallel. No additional studies were requested in the CRL.

The Company plans to closely work with the Agency to achieve approval for Anaphylm as expeditiously as possible. As an initial step, the Company will request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss the most efficient path forward for resubmission. Based on its initial review of the CRL, the Company estimates resubmission in Q3 2026, assuming completion of the HF and PK studies and typical response times from the FDA. The Company plans to request rapid review by the FDA.

Allergist Jay Lieberman, M.D., Professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and a practicing physician at LeBonheur Children's Hospital, said,“As a clinician and investigator for various allergy clinical trials, I am well versed in the nuances related to clinical development and regulatory approval. FDA's response is focused on patient experience issues and their potential impacts. I am confident in Aquestive's ability to address the issues described above and remain optimistic in having Anaphylm available for my patients in the future. Given the continued underuse of epinephrine in anaphylaxis, the availability of more treatment options remains a top priority for clinicians and the allergy community.”

Aquestive also plans to continue advancing its global expansion strategy for Anaphylm, having initiated regulatory engagements in Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom in 2025. The Company received positive feedback from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that no further clinical trials are needed prior to regulatory approval submission. Aquestive expects to submit its marketing authorization application in Europe as well as its New Drug Submission (NDS) in Canada in the second half of 2026. The Company also expects to receive feedback from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom in the first quarter of 2026. These markets represent important opportunities to expand access to the Company's non-invasive epinephrine therapy globally.

The Company believes that the original Anaphylm NDA submission is supported by a comprehensive clinical development program consisting of eleven independent clinical studies with approximately 967 total administrations across 411 subjects, including 840 single-dose and 127 repeat-dose exposures of Anaphylm. As part of the clinical development program, Aquestive conducted a first-of-its-kind oral allergy syndrome (OAS) study, which demonstrated Anaphylm's performance in a real-world, allergen-induced setting. The program demonstrated that Anaphylm delivers a PK profile comparable to the leading epinephrine auto-injectors. These studies showed that Anaphylm was generally well-tolerated and had a safety profile similar to that of epinephrine.

With 20 years since its founding, 6 FDA approvals, and more than 2.5 billion doses of oral film products shipped to patients worldwide, Aquestive continues to believe in Anaphylm's ease-of-use profile and potential to be the first and only non-invasive, orally delivered epinephrine for the treatment of severe life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, if approved by the FDA.

The Company believes that it has sufficient funding to complete the Anaphylm approval and pre-launch processes in the U.S., while progressing Anaphylm in other key markets outside the U.S.

About AnaphylmTM (dibutepinephrine) Sublingual Film

Anaphylm is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug product candidate. Anaphylm is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The primary packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a pocket, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight. The Anaphylm trade name for AQST-109 has been conditionally approved by the FDA. Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has four licensed commercialized products marketed by its licensees in the U.S. and around the world and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and an early-stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel product candidate for various possible dermatological conditions, including alopecia areata. For more information, visit Aquestive and follow us on LinkedIn.

